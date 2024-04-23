Glencar announces completion of urban, multi-level industrial development for St George and SEGRO in Park Royal

The development provides 134,500 sq ft of flexible light industrial space over six storeys and sets a new benchmark for modern industrial space for innovative businesses.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, yesterday announced the completion of a new urban, multi-level development for SEGRO and St George at , SEGRO V-Park Grand Union, in Park Royal.

The project, one of its kind in the UK, offers 134,500 sq. ft. of flexible light industrial space over six storeys, presenting an innovative concept for delivering multi-storey light industrial property.

With a unique design, it aims to maximise employment space and accessibility on the 1.7-acre plot, supporting up to 500 jobs and apprenticeships during construction. This initiative forms part of Grand Union, a new canal-side destination developed by St George.

Grand Union boasts 10.2 acres of publicly accessible landscaped gardens, achieving a net biodiversity gain of 240%. The development also includes a community centre, health centre, local supermarket, and a variety of on-site amenities.

The ground and first floors of the development feature over 100 parking spaces, along with incorporated electric vehicle charging points. The flexible industrial space spans four upper levels, offering individual units of various sizes ranging from 1,712 to 32,250 sq. ft. These spaces are complemented by shared meeting rooms, breakout areas, and wellness spaces, including a green roof terrace.

Speaking about the project Glencar CEO Eddie McGillycuddy said: “As we stand here today against the backdrop of this incredible new building, it is with an enormous sense of pride and accomplishment that we can admire what Glencar and our exceptional team have delivered.

Being the first multi-storey urban logistics building of its kind to be developed in the UK, Glencar is honoured to have been entrusted by esteemed clients St George and SEGRO to successfully deliver this project. As we continue to engage with an increasing number of urban logistics developments and last-mile projects in London and the Southwest, we are leveraging our exceptional skillset to maintain our position at the forefront of Industrial & Logistics construction in the UK.

This building sets a new benchmark for modern industrial space, catering to innovative businesses. Its construction quality, sustainability measures, and flexible design are pioneering, maximising collaboration across multiple levels and featuring contemporary amenities. We eagerly anticipate seeing the building in action, and I extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the exceptional team who worked tirelessly to deliver this outstanding outcome.”

