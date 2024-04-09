Greater Manchester Industrial Estate now two thirds let following latest deal

Network Space Developments (NSD) has let a 17,000 sq ft unit at the flagship Broadheath Networkcentre in Altrincham.

A professional services company has taken the last remaining self-contained unit at the Atlantic Street site which means the development, which only completed in February, is already two thirds full. There is also strong interest in the remaining units which offer between 2,000 and 9,000 sq ft of high-quality workspace for small to medium sized enterprises.

Simon Eaton, Senior Development Manager at Network Space, said: “Attracting yet another high calibre occupier to Broadheath Networkcentre is testament to the quality and prime location the development provides.

“It also helps our occupiers meet their ESG aims, due to the high sustainability credentials of the workspace.”

On behalf of NSD, Bansco constructed the 206,000 sq ft Broadheath Networkcentre, which provides 25 units. Regenerating a brownfield site, it is a mix of high-quality refurbished space alongside new builds.

Achieving BREEAM Very Good and EPC A ratings, significant efforts were made to further improve sustainability during the construction process by recycling and reusing the existing building materials where possible. In operation initiatives include renewable energy provision through solar panels and electric vehicle charging points across the entire scheme.

Ultimately it will support some 400 new jobs and was fast tracked with a £23.25 million loan from Trafford Council and, with over 95% of the project budget being invested in a supply chain within 45 miles of the site, a significant number of local training and employment opportunities were also delivered during construction.

Will Kenyon at B8 and Jonathan Williams at Savills are the letting agents for Broadheath Networkcentre by Network Space. In addition to this latest deal, a flurry of pre-lets were swiftly secured, with XPand Logistics, Maersk and worldwide event hire company, Options Greathire, moving onto the now thriving business park. Will Kenyon, director at B8RE, said: “Following completion of all works at Broadheath Network Centre, its great to welcome another global occupier onto the estate. Interest has now ramped up across the smaller units with several currently under offer and due to go through shortly. The estate has already become one of the best in the Manchester area & surrounds, proving to be popular to a wide range of businesses.”

