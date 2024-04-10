Kerakoll Group accelerates its growth journey in the United Kingdom and Northern Europe

The company has acquired 40,000 square meters of land in Lancashire to establish a new production plant, the second in the region. Carl Gardner has been appointed General Manager UK and Regional Director UK, Nordics and the Netherlands

Kerakoll Group, an international leader in sustainable building with B Corp status, ramps up its growth plans in the United Kingdom and Northern Europe with the acquisition of 40,000 square meters of land in Lancashire for its new production plant – the second in the UK.

Additionally, the company announces the appointment of Carl Gardner as General Manager UK and Director UK, Nordics, and the Netherlands, signalling its strategic focus on international expansion.

With construction set to commence by late 2024 and completion expected by spring 2026, the facility in Preston, Lancashire, will add to the one already existing in Leyland, Lancashire, and will serve as a hub for manufacturing and distributing the Group’s products across the UK and Northern Europe. It will be Kerakoll Group’s twentieth production site globally. The investment will lead to an expansion by 30% of the Group’s workforce in the UK as well as a striking 100% increase in production capacity in the country by 2028. In 2023, Kerakoll Group achieved a turnover of £40 million in the UK, supported by a dedicated team of over 130 employees and a strong and loyal customer base.

The new plant will leverage green technologies and sustainable practices, such as photovoltaic panels, which are expected to produce 245 kWh per day, and advanced rainwater recycling systems. In line with its B Corp status, Kerakoll Group is committed to achieving Very Good, or above, in the BREEAM rating, an internationally recognised assessment of environmental performance.

Carl Gardner will lead the expansion of Kerakoll Group in the UK at a significant moment, with the Group in the process of integrating the brands Kerakoll and Tilemaster Adhesives, a company specialising in ceramic and flooring installation systems it acquired in 2017. Additionally, his appointment is a step toward the implementation of the new International Business Unit of the Group, which also sees Filippo Iacconi, hitherto UK General Manager, assume the role of International Marketing Manager.

Carl Gardner brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles in renowned companies, including Saint-Gobain Artex, Travel Perkins and Jeld-Wen, positioning Kerakoll Group for continued success in its growth trajectory.

Marco Zini, CEO of Kerakoll Group, commented: “I couldn’t be prouder of Kerakoll Group’s latest accomplishments. Both the launch of our second production site project in Lancashire and the appointment of a seasoned professional like Carl Gardner reflect Kerakoll Group’s unwavering dedication to accelerating expansion in strategically vital regions. I’m sure Carl will make a big impact in his new role, helping us sustain the momentum in our trajectory of international growth”. “I’m thrilled to be joining Kerakoll Group at a time of such great transformation and drive for growth. Leading a talented team in developing key markets for the Group, such as the UK and the Nordics, is an exciting challenge and one that I am thankful to have been entrusted with”, Carl Gardner said.

