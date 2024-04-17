Henry Brothers appointed onto University of Manchester Construction Framework

Leading Magherafelt-based contractor Henry Brothers has been appointed onto the University of Manchester Construction Framework for the first time.

The company has won four contracts to deliver developments at the university over the past few years and this appointment onto the framework opens up a pipeline of future projects.

The four-year framework is for schemes from £5m to £20m and Henry Brothers is one of five contractors that have been awarded a place on it.

Ian Taylor, Managing Director at Henry Brothers Construction, said:

“We are proud to have been appointed onto the University of Manchester Construction Framework and look forward to supporting the university as it continues to improve its estate and facilities.

“Henry Brothers initially began working with the university in early 2022 on the first phase of the refurbishment of its Chemistry Building, and we are currently now delivering the second phase of this extensive project.

“Since then, we have also been appointed to undertake two further schemes at the university, so we are very pleased to be cementing our partnership with The University of Manchester by being awarded a place on the university’s construction framework.

“This appointment will support us as we continue to expand our North West office, which opened in Manchester in 2022, and has already relocated to larger office space in the city.

“Henry Brothers has wide-ranging experience of working with universities in the East Midlands, West Midlands and the North West, supporting our partners to invest in their buildings and facilities. This latest framework appointment is great news for the company.”

Henry Brothers is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit-out.

In partnership with clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, accommodation, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.

For more information, visit www.henrybrothers.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals