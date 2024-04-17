Principal Contractor, McConnell, exceeds £50m turnover.

Principal contractor, McConnell, broke through the £50m turnover mark in March 2024, and expects full year revenue to reach £55m at end of April 2024 (FY24).

Revenue growth was 10% higher than forecasted, driven by a strong performance in Scotland, and delivery of significant cladding remediation and defence housing projects in England.

Established in 1928, McConnell was taken over in 2018 by Rob McGregor and Eamonn McGarvey. Rob was previously the CEO of Apollo Property Services Group, a £400m property services provider that merged with Keepmoat Group in 2012 and is now part of Equans UK. Eamonn was the Regional Managing Director for Apollo/Keepmoat in Scotland.

McConnell has firmly established itself as a Principal Contractor, whilst retaining its in-house specialist services of Roofing, Cladding, and Specialist Coatings. McConnell delivers building refurbishment and energy efficiency works to all forms of buildings and infrastructure in the UK, using directly employed skilled operatives supported by a capable supply chain.

To support growth, a new regional office was opened in St Albans in September 2023, to augment existing regional offices in Glasgow and Dartford.

Rob McGregor

Chairman, Rob McGregor, commented “FY24 has been a significant year for McConnell. Our growth has been a direct result of the continued strengthening of our management team. We have a Tier 1 senior leadership team that underpins growth, generates customer confidence, and allow us to attract the best people in the sector. We’ve also invested in the growth of our operational and support services teams, and in early April 2024 we took on our 200th employee, of which more than 80 are skilled operatives. They form the backbone of our service delivery and are augmented by carefully selected supply chain partners.”

Eamonn McGarvey

Managing Director, Eamonn McGarvey, added “We’re moving into FY25 in May, with more than £60m of secured work for the year and are well positioned on a number of national frameworks in England and Scotland. We’re forecasting further strong growth opportunity for FY25, therefore plan to open a regional office in the North of England to increase our geographic reach and capability.”

