James Hardie Appoints new channel manager

James Hardie, the world leader in the manufacture of high-performance fibre cement and fibre gypsum building solutions, has appointed Edward Dunn as Channel Manager to further support trade partners in the North.

Ed has nearly 10 years account management experience working for large national accounts and independent wholesalers. In his most recent role he worked for Glen Dimplex Flame Europe where he was responsible for sales in the North & Scotland.

As Channel Manager Ed will identify and drive future growth opportunities for James Hardie products, fostering relationships with key stakeholders at distributors, installers, and contractors in the region.

Ed commented: “I wanted to join a fast-paced company where there was scope to develop my role and make a real difference. James Hardie has a great product portfolio and clear strategy for aggressive business growth. Since I started with the company I’ve been inspired by my colleagues’ attitudes and the support from the senior management team. I look forward to contributing to the company’s success in the future.” “The creation of this role underscores our commitment to delivering excellent customer service for our clients and partners,” said Lee Bucknall, UK Sales Manager at James Hardie. “Ed’s account management experience in the Northern region will help us to develop relationships with the channel, and grow our market share in the area.”

