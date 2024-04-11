Balfour Beatty appoints Steve O’Sullivan as Project Director for HS2’s new super-hub station

Balfour Beatty today announces the appointment of Steve O’Sullivan as Project Director with responsibility for Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA’s HS2 Old Oak Common station project. Steve replaces Nigel Russell, who was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Balfour Beatty’s HS2 Major Projects business in January 2024.

Steve O’Sullivan, Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA Project Director at HS2 Old Oak Common station

With over 40 years’ experience in the industry, Steve has been involved in the delivery of some of the largest and most complex infrastructure projects in the UK and overseas including Nam Cheong Station West Rail interchange in Hong Kong and Terminal 2B and Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport.

In addition, he was responsible for Balfour Beatty’s joint venture project with Morgan Sindall and VINCI Construction, as Senior Project Director, on the Whitechapel Elizabeth Line station project and more recently, was Balfour Beatty’s Senior Representative on the Sizewell C Nuclear power Station project.

Steve joined Balfour Beatty as an Electrical Engineering apprentice in 1980 and is testament to the company’s commitment to attracting, training, and retaining its employees to offer customers the best capabilities whilst providing the quality leadership required to drive forward world-class infrastructure projects.

Nigel Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Balfour Beatty’s HS2 Major Projects business said: “I am pleased to hand over the reigns of the HS2 Old Oak Common project to Steve.

“Steve’s detailed knowledge and understanding of the market, combined with his wealth of experience, makes him perfectly placed to perform this role and lead the delivery of the UK’s best-connected and largest new railway station.”

Steve O’Sullivan, Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA Project Director at HS2 Old Oak Common station, said: “I have worked in the construction and infrastructure industry – and at Balfour Beatty in particular – for many years, helping to deliver iconic schemes around the world.

“But there is no infrastructure scheme more recognizable than HS2. It’s a household name and is critical for thousands of people and communities in the UK. It is therefore an honour to be leading the 2,000 employees who are already working tirelessly at Old Oak Common to ensure its success and be part of the regeneration of the area in which I grew up.”

The Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA joint venture was awarded the HS2 construction management contract for the Old Oak Common station project in 2019, with responsibility for the final design, construction and commissioning of the station and delivering six underground platforms as well as up to eight platforms on the adjacent Great Western Main Line. Last year, Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA celebrated a significant milestone at Old Oak Common, with two years of permanent construction completed including the installation of the 1.2 mile diaphragm wall for the underground box which will contain the six new high-speed platforms and the first base slab concrete pour in the western end of the station box.

