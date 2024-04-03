McLaren Construction’s Midlands and North division celebrates record turnover

The Midlands and North division of international contractor, McLaren Construction, has announced a record turnover of £271million for the latest financial year.

Following a year of expansion for the division and McLaren Construction group as a whole, the milestone follows news that the contractor generated overall revenues up 22% to £964 million in 2022/2023 and is on course to break the £1 billion annual turnover barrier in 2023/2024.

McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) has experienced growth over the past 12 months, with new appointments across its leadership, project, and sustainability teams and six projects handed over for 2022/2023.

Nationally, McLaren Construction is active across multiple markets and intends to continue growth across its residential, data centre, commercial office, leisure, health, education and remediation portfolios. This vision for expansion is shared by the Midlands and North division, which is concentrating on diversifying its public sector work, with a focus on health, education and remediation, alongside data centres and industrial and logistics schemes.

Last year, Midlands and North secured its place on the £8bn Procurement Partnerships Framework and was appointed to two of the four lots awarded to McLaren nationally. Under the construction discipline, McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) was appointed to deliver public sector projects from £15m-£30m in the East Midlands and £30m+ in the West Midlands.

The contractor is one of 87 appointed to the second-generation Framework which will run from 1 November 2023 for four years and as part of this, is expanding its portfolio of data centre projects with further schemes set for the next 12 months.

Further building the reputation of the contractor as an industry leader in the industrial and logistics sector – completed projects in this arena have included Sherburn 42 in Leeds, Konect 62 in Knottingley, the Pets at Home National Fulfilment Centre in Stafford and MAG 401 at Manchester airport.

Notable industrial and logistics schemes which have commenced works in the last 12 months include Horizon 29 Phase Two in Bolsover and Project Holst in Coventry.

Demonstrating growth within the student property sector, McLaren Construction is also well underway with prominent accommodation sites in the Midlands and North including St Gabriels in Manchester, Talbot Street in Nottingham, and Longwood Close in Coventry which is a joint venture between McLaren Property and Topland.

In 2024, the division will be concentrating on continued growth of its project pipelines in the industrial and logistics arena, alongside the student accommodation and data centre sectors, while strengthening and further developing its supply chain across the Midlands and North regions.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “The last 12 months have been consistently successful for the division and our dedicated teams have worked hard to procure schemes across a variety of sectors, strengthening our position as a reliable contractor with diverse expertise. “The quality of our product and service will always be of utmost importance in delivery and we are looking forward to the next 12 months and our expansion in new sectors, alongside working on prominent frameworks.”

