All BuildData Group’s Brands Become Zutec

Createmaster, Createmaster Information Management and Resi-Sense to adopt the name Zutec, bringing all group brands under one roof.

BuildData Group announces it is bringing together its individual brands to collectively operate and trade under Zutec. It will no longer use the BuildData Group name, and has changed the names of Createmaster, Createmaster Information Management (formerly Bond Bryan Digital), and Resi-Sense to Zutec.

Operating as one brand, Zutec will provide customers with a joined-up approach to managing building data as a single touch point, and digital ecosystem across its solutions. This will cement the company’s position as a leader in cloud-based software for the construction and property industries in the UK and Ireland and will be unique in providing ConTech and PropTech across the building lifecycle.

Closing the gap between construction and property technology with compliance-led solutions

The construction and property industries are rapidly adopting digital technologies, as they adapt to changing data requirements driven by new regulations and sustainability. With a focus on compliance, Zutec software solutions address areas such as fire safety in response to the Building Safety Act, sustainability regulations such as Part L, and handover contract compliance such as digital O&M and asset information.

Zutec’s four solution families – Document Management, Quality Management, Handover Management and Asset Management – have already been adopted by over 500+ customers such as Kier Group, Taylor Wimpey, Cairn Homes, Peabody, and Greystar.

One vision for best-practice digitisation for a safer, higher quality-built environment

Gustave Geisendorf, CEO at Zutec: “It is now more important than ever that all building asset data is accurate, accessible, and understandable, particularly as the Building Safety Act framework comes into full force, and new regulations and standards are rolled out. With our SaaS (Software as a Service) platform and complementary solutions, Zutec aspires to lead the way in ConTech and PropTech innovation, providing simpler paths to help our customers navigate mandatory building information and address net zero requirements.”

Joining the dots

Established in 1998, Zutec has been providing cloud-based construction management and property software across the globe for more than two decades. The Zutec platform enables customers to build, own, and manage their data via the cloud, supported by a best-in-class mobile app (Zutec Field) for data capture anywhere on a construction site or in a building.

Also established more than 20 years ago, Createmaster is the UK leader in digital handover solutions. Createmaster collates, validates, and delivers asset information and building manuals for customers, and supports Building Safety Act Gateway 3 compliance to ensure residential buildings are safe to occupy.

Createmaster Information Management (formerly Bond Bryan Digital) was established in 2016, and rationalises digital building information requirements for its customers, providing information delivery based on industry best practice and international standards, including the UK BIM (Building Information Modelling) Framework and ISO 19650.

Resi-Sense is a tenancy management tool for asset owners and property management companies. It improves the aftercare process for residents by providing digital home user guides as well as communication and engagement channels.

Established three years ago, BuildData Group has been the holding company for its affiliate brands and never offered distinct solutions to the market. As one company, with pooled expertise, Zutec will join the dots in a combined vision, and remain dedicated to staying one step ahead in building digitisation. Importantly, it will give customers peace of mind with better connected and structured data as the industry continues to digitise and moves towards a golden thread of information.

