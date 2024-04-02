Prysmian’s Sirocco Cables expected lifetime greater than 50 years

This result contributes to promoting a more sustainable approach to resource management

Prysmian, leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, announces results of new and rigorous long-term ageing testing on the Sirocco family of cables, proving expected lifetime of more than 50 years, allowing operators to calculate the life cycle analysis of their networks over an extended period.

Optical cables have now been deployed for decades, with fibre and cable technology continually evolving, and telecom networks are expected to be robust to environmental stresses over a lifetime of many decades with protection provided to the optical fibres at the heart of the network reliability. Besides providing mechanical protection, the optical coatings and cable materials must themselves remain stable across the cable’s deployment lifetime, whatever the environmental conditions.

As part of the continuing industry leadership in cable design and reliability, Prysmian has performed long-term aging and lifetime certification of SiroccoHD and SiroccoEXTREME microduct cables and the fibres contained therein in order to simulate a cable lifetime of at least 50 years under dry and wet aging conditions. The data demonstrates that after lifetime simulation, optical fibre attenuation as well as cable performance and material properties remain unchanged and can meet industry specifications set for newly manufactured cables.

“Prysmian’s Sirocco HD and Extreme cables are already well known as highly sustainable and extremely efficient solutions. Due to their extra-compact size and extreme fibre density, they’re easily deployable, make the most of limited duct space, require fewer raw materials and reduce transportation costs.” states Ian Griffiths, Global R&D VP, Digital Solutions at Prysmian. “Now, after optimisation of the optical fibre and materials, and rigorous testing, Sirocco cables have an expected lifetime of more than 50 years, without any compromise on performance during that time.”

“With the completion of this testing, it is now possible for operators to calculate the lifecycle analysis of their networks over a much longer period of time – more than 50 years.” adds Frederick Persson, Executive Vice President Digital Solutions at Prysmian. “This contributes to minimizing waste and promoting a more sustainable approach to resource management, and will be critical for creating the long-lasting, high-performing networks of the future.”

To access the white paper and test report click on this link.

