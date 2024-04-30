Pulse Fibre transforms Vertus Buildings with Lightning-Fast Connectivity

As fast and reliable internet connectivity becomes increasingly crucial, Pulse Fibre is proud to showcase its recent introduction of full-fibre internet in three award-winning Vertus residential developments in London: Newfoundland, 10 George Street, and 8 Water Street. The projects showcase the unparalleled benefits developers can enjoy with Pulse Fibre.

The goal was to provide the 1,139 residents of the developments with faster and a more reliable internet service, by introducing Gigabit specification full-fibre. The residents at 8 Water Street had been experiencing connectivity outages for four days from a previous fibre supplier with no resolution in sight. Pulse Fibre recognised the urgency of the situation and were on hand straight away to provide a solution.

Pulse Fibre was able to be on site and work to reconnect residents the very next day after being made aware of the residents’ outage frustrations. The partnership then continued with the rapid installation at 10 George Street, before moving on to Newfoundland. Instant activation removed any further downtime or waiting, providing residents with immediate access to the high-speed, reliable internet required. Vertus building managers also benefit from access to Pulse Fibre’s Portal, a digital platform that allows Vertus to efficiently and effectively manage connections for residents. Functions such as providing instant activation for upcoming tenants, and deactivating connections once a resident has moved out, providing building managers with the necessary level of control and oversight to manage properties successfully.

Reece Dopson at Pulse Fibre commented on the project: “Vertus is a shining example of what Pulse Fibre can offer customers and developers alike.

Robert Buckingham at Pulse Fibre commented on the project: Working closely with the Vertus management team has been a privilege. Together, we achieved more than just meeting the project goals, we exceeded them, and we remain committed to providing reliable and lightning-fast internet.”

The developments at Vertus exemplifies Pulse Fibre’s unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional service and it looks forward to continuing to provide reliable, lightning-fast internet solutions.

