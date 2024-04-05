Sika names as finalists for the prestigious NFRC UK Roofing Awards 2024

Sika’s Roofing Division is proud to announce its selection as finalists in two categories of the NFRC UK Roofing Awards 2024. The company has been recognised for its impressive contributions in the technology fields of Bituminous Hot Applied Liquid Waterproofing and Cold Applied Liquid Waterproofing. Judges were impressed by two exemplary projects that showcase the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in roofing solutions.

In the Bituminous Hot Applied Liquid Waterproofing category, Sika has been shortlisted for its involvement on a project at Rhodes House, part of the University of Oxford and home to the scholarship team. As part of a large refurbishment plan, large subterranean spaces were excavated beneath the building to create lecture theatres and new pavilions were created.

The project required large volumes of concrete to be waterproofed and installed at zero-degree falls. Roofing contractor, Fenland Flat Roofing successfully installed a high penetration primer, before the SikaShield® hot melt structural waterproofing system. Fenland Flat Roofing was able to overcome multiple challenges such as tight workspaces, close proximity to other trades and the aesthetic requirements needed to keep the building in line with its impressive history.

For the Cold Applied Liquid Waterproofing category, Sika submitted its large-scale residential project, Burnt Mills in Harlow, Essex. Once home to a series of garages and workshops, it has been redeveloped into 173 homes over 15 storeys, forming one of the tallest buildings in Harlow. Roofing contractors, Contour Roofing used Sikalastic 625N PU Liquid in Grey for the project. The product’s exceptional quality and ease of installation helped Contour Roofing overcome numerous obstacles, such as roof penetrations, to allow for services, and roof plant housing.

Mark Gatrell, Business Unit Manager at Sika expressed their excitement at being shortlisted for the awards: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for two NFRC UK Roofing Awards. This acknowledgement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality roofing solutions, and we are proud of our team’s dedication and expertise, working alongside high quality roofing contractors, which has directly contributed to us reaching this achievement.” Sika’s Roofing Division looks forward to the opportunity to showcase its projects and expertise at the finalists’ ceremony, taking place on Friday 10th May at InterContinental London – The O2.

