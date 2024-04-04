Sovini Trade Supplies Celebrates a Decade of Success and Customer Excellence

Sovini Trade Supplies, a Northwest builder’s merchant, is proudly celebrating its 10th anniversary servicing the construction industry.

The unique offering of Sovini Trade Supplies as part of the Sovini Group’s integrated supply chain, delivers outstanding customer service and value for money without compromising on quality. An ethical business and key contributor to the development and future growth of the region, the organisation is committed to creating opportunities and changing lives for customers, colleagues and communities.

Since its inception in 2014, Sovini Trade Supplies has become a trusted name in the industry. From humble beginnings at its Liverpool Aintree site, the company now serves a diverse range of clientele, expanding its reach from its four branches across the Northwest of England.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone,” said Alan Evans, Director of Operations at Sovini Trade Supplies. “Our journey over the past decade has been filled with triumphs and challenges, and we are grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated colleagues, and supportive partners who have been instrumental to our success.”

Sovini Trade Supplies opened its flagship branch on Heysham Road in February 2021 and on the same day, joined the National Buying Group. Both have been significant in attracting new business opportunities and further enriching the local community. They currently employ x local people across their branches and have facilitated over x apprentices through the Groups apprenticeship program.

Committed to delivering social value, Sovini Trade Supplies aims to do everything with a sense of purpose. With a vision of creating a better future, the organisation has supported numerous charitable organisations and initiatives over the years, positively impacting communities across the Northwest.

Their sustainability and environmental goals range from the introduction of zero emission deliveries across the Liverpool City Region, LED lighting replacement scheme, the procurement of environmentally friendly materials, and supporting customers in their local programmes, which contributes to a more sustainable future for the construction industry.

As Sovini Trade Supplies looks ahead to the next ten years, and beyond, it remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a strong foundation built over the past decade, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and success in the years to come.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Sovini Trade Supplies will be hosting a series of events and promotions throughout the year, culminating in an anniversary celebration with employees, customers, and partners.

For more information about Sovini Trade Supplies, please visit www.sovinitradesupplies.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals