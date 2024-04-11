Sir Robert McAlpine appoints Mike Hickson OBE as Managing Director of Defence

Mike joins Sir Robert McAlpine from HS2 Limited…

Sir Robert McAlpine has today announced the appointment of Mike Hickson OBE as Managing Director of Defence. Joining Sir Robert McAlpine from HS2 Limited, Mike will be responsible for setting and delivering the company’s Defence strategy. This forms an essential part of growing the infrastructure business unit, one of the company’s core sectors.

Mike brings 30 years of military experience to his new role, including active service in Afghanistan and Iraq. As a Brigadier, he was appointed Chief Logistician at PJHQ Northwood before becoming Director of the Royal Logistic Corps. After the military, Mike joined Fluor, initially in business development for government services, before becoming Logistics Director. He then joined HS2 Limited as Programme Director for the Central Section of Phase 1, ultimately spending the last three years as Land and Property Director.

In post, Mike will help develop projects that are critical to the UK’s Defence infrastructure.

Commenting on the news, Tony Gates, Executive Managing Director of Infrastructure at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mike to lead our defence team as well as set and deliver our Defence strategy. Mike’s career to date and specialist knowledge of the sector demonstrates he will be an invaluable asset to Sir Robert McAlpine and the right fit to build our Defence business.”

Mike Hickson OBE, Managing Director of Defence at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “Sir Robert McAlpine is a household name, renowned for its infrastructure work. I look forward to working closely with the team to continue that legacy and deliver world class infrastructure for Defence projects.” Sir Robert McAlpine recently signed the Armed Forces Covenant, pledging its commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

