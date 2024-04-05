South Staffordshire Plc’s compliance division welcomes new sales director

South Staffordshire Plc’s compliance division is delighted to welcome Nicki Hay as its new sales director. Nicki will join the senior management team overseeing all aspects of sales for the two compliance businesses, Integrated Water Services (IWS) Water Hygiene and Omega Red Group.

Nicki’s background of over 20 years in senior sales leadership means that she brings with her a wealth of experience specialising in people and process development, sales leadership, sales analysis and sales and marketing improvement. Nicki is customer focused with a passion for developing individuals, sales teams, and strong customer relationships.

Neil Shailer, managing director of South Staffordshire Plc’s compliance division commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Nicki to the team as sales director. With Nicki’s vast experience in sales and passion for forging strong customer relationships, I’m confident that she will be an invaluable member of our leadership team and play a fundamental part in our continued success and growth.” The compliance division of the Group offers lightning protection services, electrical earthing solutions, height safety solutions, Legionella control, water treatment and air hygiene services all of which help clients achieve compliance to a range of relevant standards and regulation.

