Q-BOT, the construction tech robotics company, appoints new Executive Chair and Investment Director to drive growth in the UK and internationally

Q-Bot, the UK construction tech company that uses robotics and AI to insulate people’s homes, has strengthened its Board with the appointment of a new Executive Chair and a second Investment Director.

Victor Vadaneaux has been appointed Executive Chair of Q-Bot. Victor has worked within B2B services, the engineering industry and the healthcare sector, and has extensive business and private equity experience of the UK, EU and US markets, including several successful exits.

Malcolm Gloat has been appointed an Investment Director of Q-Bot, to work alongside Dr Ilian Iliev, the company’s existing Investment Director. Malcolm has more than 25 years of experience as a Chair, NED, CFO, and CEO in the public and private markets.

These senior board appointments significantly enhance Q-Bot’s capabilities and take place at an exciting time for the company and the construction industry. Using AI and robotics, Q-Bot’s insulation is deployed beneath suspended timber floors or to the underside of suspended concrete floors. In the UK alone, Q-Bot’s high performance retrofit insulation can help insulate the 8 to 12 million homes that have suspended floors and which are hard to treat using traditional forms of insulation. In the UK, Q-Bot’s customers include social housing landlords, energy companies and private homeowners. Internationally, the company has identified a further multi-billion market for robotics-based retrofit of insulation to residential homes in North America and North West Europe.

Victor and Malcolm will help Q-Bot to scale its robotics-as-a-service sales in the UK and expand its digital retrofit service. As its next phase of growth, Q-Bot is set to launch in the US and scale in the EU through strategic partnerships.

Their appointments have been facilitated by EMV Capital, a key investor in Q-Bot, and the company continues to draw on the value creation services provided by EMV Capital.

Dr Ilian Iliev, MD of EMV Capital and an Investment Director of Q-Bot, commented: “Victor and Malcolm are joining us at an exciting point of Q-Bot’s journey, and bring strong experience in scale-ups and growth from relevant sectors. We have been an early backer of Q-Bot’s robotics and AI-driven insulation retrofit solution. Q-Bot is at the intersection of multiple megatrends, including growing automation and digitisation of the construction industry, the imperative to decarbonise existing housing stock, and the deployment of robotics and AI as synergistic tools fostering upskilling and employment in the construction services sector.” Tom Lipinski, a Co-founder of Q-Bot and its Chief Commercial & Scientific Officer, said: “Attracting the calibre of individuals such as Victor and Malcolm constitute a solid endorsement of our work to date and they will support our work to further develop our robotic solution and grow our business in the UK and overseas. We offer a hassle-free and cost-effective energy efficiency solution that is disrupting the traditional retrofit/construction industry, providing fast comfort and warmth for people’s homes.”

