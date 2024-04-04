Starlight Investments appoints Rund as Clerk of Works on three major Build to Rent schemes

Rund has been appointed to support Canadian investor, Starlight Investments, acting as Clerk of Works on three significant build to rent schemes at Liverpool Waters, Liverpool, Michigan Avenue, Manchester, and Victoria Road in Ashford, Kent.

Liverpool Waters is a 31 storey, 278 unit build to rent scheme located on the northern docks of the city. With one, two and three-bedroom apartments it is set to transform the historic docklands site with a world class, high-quality, mixed-use waterfront.

Michigan Avenue forms 391 units including studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and town houses. Lastly, Victoria Road, developed by King Crescent Homes consists of 254 build to rent units across four buildings, including a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom modern apartments.

Rund’s Clerk of Works team will provide Quality, Fire and M&E inspections including commissioning and testing, on all build to rent projects from January 2024. Its experts will be on site weekly delivering Quality inspections along with monthly visits for Fire and M&E inspections from Autumn 2024.

Phil Smith, Director at Rund, commented, “This is an exciting partnership with Starlight Investments who are committed to providing high quality build to rent schemes in major cities across the UK and the London commuter belt. Demand for build to rent schemes remains high in the UK and we’re looking forward to bringing our experience and Clerk of Work skills to what will be three very significant schemes.”

Liverpool Waters is set to complete next year, with Michigan Avenue and Victoria Road scheduled for completion in 2026.

