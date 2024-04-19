Storm Housing Group, CarbonWise, and Saint-Gobain Off-Site Solutions Forge Groundbreaking Collaboration in Sustainable Construction

Storm Housing Group, a Registered Provider of Social Housing, unveils a pioneering collaboration with CarbonWise and Saint-Gobain Off-Site Solutions, marking a significant leap forward in sustainable construction.

CarbonWise Construction has brokered a supply agreement with Saint-Gobain Off-Site Solutions to revolutionise housing with low carbon, energy-efficient designs. Leveraging insights from the acclaimed Energy House 2.0 project at Salford University, Storm Housing Group and CarbonWise are set to construct their flagship home at Tyseley Energy Park, in collaboration with the University of Birmingham and the National Centre for the Decarbonisation of Heat (NCDH). This groundbreaking project is endorsed by a £20 million funding grant secured by the University.

Aiming to deliver 5,000 homes over the next five years, Storm Housing Group stands as one of the few For-Profit RPs with in-house delivery capabilities, empowered by CarbonWise Construction. CarbonWise’s innovative construction methodology and home specifications strike an optimal balance between cost efficiency and carbon reduction, underpinned by Saint-Gobain Off-Site Solutions’ extensive product range and wealth of experience.

The NCDH project will feature open houses, allowing for continuous testing of a number of sustainable products and systems – allowing Storm and CarbonWise to continuously adapt and improve their specification.

The campus will also include training and demonstration areas (including virtual reality tours) for comprehensive understanding. An on-site training centre will facilitate education for staff, students, and apprentices in various construction disciplines.

Storm and CarbonWise plan to relocate to the NCDH campus, demonstrating their commitment to collaboration with academia and industry partners, ensuring continuous improvement and innovation in sustainable construction practices.

Storm Housing Group and CarbonWise are poised to redefine sustainable construction, using Saint-Gobain’s innovative products to deliver cost-effective, sustainable solutions.

