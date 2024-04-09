TDUK partners with Carrefour du Bois – Europe’s largest timber trade show

Timber Development UK (TDUK), the UK’s largest trade association for the timber supply chain, is partnering with Carrefour International du Bois, the largest timber trade show in Europe, to offer VIP networking opportunities.

Under the terms of the partnership TDUK will be offering limited-edition VIP Tickets (free for TDUK members) to the conference, taking place from 28-30 May 2024 in Nantes, France.

These VIP Tickets allow members to benefit from special networking opportunities, access to the VIP/Press Lounge with free coffee and soft drinks, and an invitation to the closing Gala Drinks Networking event.

Speaking about the partnership, TDUK CEO David Hopkins, said:

“We’re very pleased to be partnering with Carrefour International du Bois this year. Europe is the UK’s main source of supply for all timber products and Carrefour attracts the widest range of companies covering all product bases.

“TDUK acts as a window into the UK market for overseas suppliers, so we are looking forward to the networking opportunities this brings to both sides. These relationships are crucial, and we look forward to seeing many members there.”

David will be a key speaker at the Carrefour International du Bois session “Timber Architecture and Global Trends” on Tuesday 29 May alongside speakers from across France.

During the session he will outline of the UK Government’s “Timber in Construction Roadmap” as well as a new publication from TDUK, Timber Policy, a comparative study of policies across Europe which aim to encourage a greater use of timber in construction.

Carrefour du Bois is the largest timber trade show in Europe, bringing together hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of international visitors over three days in Nantes, France from 28-30 May 2024.

Tickets to join TDUK at Carrefour International du Bois as a VIP delegate are very limited, so book your place – for free – now if you wish to join. TDUK Members can apply for these limited-edition VIP Tickets here.

To learn more about Carrefour du Bois click here: www.timbershow.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals