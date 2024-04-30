Torus and Castle Green Homes £59 million Congleton deal gets green light

Further growing its new build investment in Cheshire East, housing Group, Torus, is celebrating planning permission being awarded to build 236 new affordable homes at Viking Way in Congleton. Once again partnering with award-winning developer, Castle Green Homes, Torus will invest £59 million into the scheme.

As part of a larger development project for the site at Viking Way, which will see a total of 396 new homes built, Torus will deliver 215 homes for Shared Ownership and 21 for Affordable Rent. Castle Green Homes will deliver 160 private homes, to create a modern, multi-tenure community.

The latest step in its ever-growing partnership with Castle Green Homes, which has already seen the two companies engage on over 360 homes across three other sites – Flowers Lane, Crewe, Bridgewater View, Daresbury and Orchard Place, Thornton – Viking Way will provide even more affordable homes to communities across Cheshire.

A key growth area for Torus in the past few years, Cheshire East has already seen Torus invest over £76 million into building over 450 affordable homes, to date, and Viking Way is the latest scheme to reiterate Torus’ commitment to bolstering access to more affordable housing.

Discussing Torus’ latest Cheshire-based scheme, Torus Developments’ Managing Director, Chris Bowen, said: “I’m proud of everything we have accomplished as a developer to not only expand our geographic footprint, but to work with an excellent partner in Castle Green Homes to facilitate our ambitions of building even more new, affordable homes across the North West.

“Viking Way is another fantastic step in our journey to being able to create modern communities and to help regions redress the balance when it comes to the availability of good quality homes that actively help people onto the property ladder and I am excited to see how these additional 236 homes will go onto benefit Congleton.”

Partnerships director for Castle Green Eoin O’Donnell explained: “We are delighted to finally achieve a planning consent on the Viking Way development. This will be another major step forward in our developing relationship with Torus, with whom this will now be our fourth project. We aim to deliver homes to Torus at a record pace to assist them in placing local families in well-designed, fuel-efficient homes as soon as possible. We believe that together Torus and Castle Green can be a driving force for the provision of much needed affordable homes over the coming years.”

Kate Collins, Senior Manager – Provider Manager, from Homes England, continued: As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious housebuilders of all sizes to build those homes and communities. “As a Homes England Strategic Partner, Torus has committed to delivering new affordable homes via the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26. Investment at Vikings Way, Congleton will transform the site and provide much needed, good quality, affordable new homes in Cheshire. At Homes England we are committed to supporting our partners to increase the supply of good quality affordable housing in the communities where they’re needed most.”

