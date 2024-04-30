Golding Homes signs with Skillcrown for Shepway regeneration

Maidstone housing association Golding Homes has entered into contract with Skillcrown as the development partner for phase one of its regeneration of Cambridge Crescent in Shepway.

Skillcrown has over 30 years’ experience and will deliver 119 new homes, made up of 91 one- and two-bedroom flats and 28 two- and three-bedroom houses, and four commercial units in the first phase of the regeneration.

Homes England, the government’s housing agency, is providing grant funding for the first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed by early 2026.

Over three phases, the regeneration will see 114 existing homes and shops replaced with 236 new, energy-efficient affordable homes and a modern shopping area, improved landscaping and community facilities.

Tom Casey, Executive Director of Development and Strategic Asset Management at Golding Homes, said: “We’re very happy to have Skillcrown on board to deliver the first phase of 119 affordable new homes and commercial units.

“Over recent years we’ve worked closely with the local community and stakeholders in Shepway and are now looking forward to getting started on site and delivering our shared vision for the area.

“This significant investment project, supported by Homes England funding, will provide a range of new affordable homes, shops and facilities for the local community.”

Salik Osman, Skillcrown’s Managing Director, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Golding Homes to deliver these much-needed affordable homes to help kick start the regeneration of the area.

“We look forward to working with the local community to bring forward a development that everyone can be proud of.” Work to prepare the site is now underway, with the demolition phase due to commence in the next two weeks.

(L-R): Salik Osman, Skillcrown Managing Director; Matt Arnold, Skillcrown Land & Development Director; Tom Casey, Golding Homes Executive Director of Development; Rachel McFarlane, Golding Homes Executive Director of Customer Experience; Lucy Older, Golding Homes Regeneration Coordinator; Lenka Muir, Golding Homes Assistant Director of Development; Jon Baldwin, Golding Homes Senior Development Manager

