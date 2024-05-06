6 Reasons Your Next Build Needs A Construction Project Manager

Amidst the industry’s dynamic changes, numerous efficiency gains remain elusive. Despite the introduction of a plethora of technologies and equipment to enhance construction companies’ productivity and expand their capabilities, it is disheartening that 69% of construction projects still struggle to meet deadlines and exceed budgets by 10% (Source KPMG). In 2022, Cornerstone Projects discovered that delays affected over 75% of builds, leading to extended completion times and increased costs.

So, what does this mean exactly? It suggests that the construction industry is complicated and complex, and in an environment where many different things are being carried out at the same time, there is the scope of anything and everything falling under the radar and getting missed. These small incidences can all form a domino effect, ultimately impacting the end result and cost.

Bringing your crew together and fostering a cohesive, high-performing team is a challenge in itself. However, it’s not an insurmountable task. The key lies in having an experienced construction project manager. This individual, well-versed in real estate and construction, leverages their expertise to guide your project from inception to completion. They ensure your project stays on track and within budget, manage risks, improve communication, and oversee quality control. In short, they are the backbone of your project, ensuring its success.

A good project manager can be instrumental in aspects of the build, from acquiring the land to getting the appropriate permits to scheduling contractors, overseeing and preventing delays, and eventually helping you sell your completed project due to building relationships and gaining inside knowledge from expert real estate agents, such as MGP Property. They hold a lot of value on construction sites and can improve your efficiency no end. Read on to learn more.

Boost Productivity and Efficiency

Let’s start with one of the main sticking points in construction: efficiency. While you cannot overcome all delays, price increases, and unforeseen circumstances, an experienced construction project manager will be able to anticipate and plan for them based on their experience and knowledge of the industry. For instance, they can identify potential bottlenecks in the construction process and devise strategies to mitigate them. They can also ensure that all workflow budgets are met, and put their highly effective organisation skills to work to create a highly coordinated project that anticipates a variety of variables and schedules. This allows you to maximise time and funds and avoid delays, ultimately improving the efficiency of your project.

Improved Communication

There are many different people and job roles involved with bringing a construction project to life, from general contractors to the construction manager, architects, electricians, plumbers, quantity surveyors, safety officers and more and between all of the involved parties goes without saying that communication can sometimes get a bit confusing and things can be missed amid all of the work being carried out. A project manager will take on the role of improving communication between all involved parties to ensure that everything is being relayed as required and that they know exactly what’s going on and what needs to be done. They can take control of all aspects of conversing with all of your subcontractors and your team to ensure that your communication is clear and consistent and all information is divulged where needed to avoid any missing details and issues arising from a lack of communication.

Risk Management

There are a wealth of risks that can impact your ability to get the build completed on time and within budget. A project manager will be responsible for overseeing these risks and putting effective plans in place to ensure the disruption caused is eliminated or reduced so you can experience a smoother project from start to finish. From preempting any safety concerns and risks, i.e., incorrect working attire, damaged tools, or lack of equipment, to weather conditions impacting your ability to work, issues procuring supplies, cost increases from suppliers, and labour shortages. All of these can be detrimental to your project as a whole, but a project manager will be focused on knowing these issues and working towards finding a resolution that can keep you on track.

Cost Control

The more your construction project costs, the less profitable it is. That’s the bottom line, and if you let them spiral out of control, it will most definitely impact your bottom line. A project manager’s responsibility is to keep costs down and avoid losing money where possible. They can do this by carefully planning the project budget, monitoring expenses, and negotiating with suppliers and subcontractors to get the best prices. While some things aren’t able to be combated, such as price rises due to supply shortages or increased labour costs, they can be managed so they don’t take a chunk out of your budget, and they can be factored into the eventual costs so you know where you are and what you are likely to spend overall. This way, you can have a clear understanding of your project’s financial health and make informed decisions to keep your project within budget.

Improved Team Control

Your construction crew is your main team, and you need to rely on them to get the job done. But despite this, things don’t always run as they need to, and standards won’t always be as high as you need them to be. A project manager will work with your team to help your company with any issues, such as gaps in skills or knowledge, safety concerns, output quality absence, etc. They can work with your team to ensure they have what they need when they need it and redistribute people as required to keep things moving along. The more supported your team feels, the more incentivised they will be to get things completed right the first time and reduce any mistakes, time-wasting or other inefficiencies you might be experiencing.

Quality Assurance

You need to legally meet certain standards for your builds to be signed off and avoid having to go back and rectify any concerns or, worse, start again. This can be costly time-wise and financially and lead to a reduced reputation or a reputation for the wrong reasons.

Efficient project management will oversee all aspects of quality control thanks to constant monitoring of supplies and workmanship, ensuring you meet all building codes. They will be aware of all of the quality standards you need to meet and work to make sure they are met at each step of the project and are signed off. For instance, they can ensure that all materials used in the construction meet the necessary quality standards and that all work is carried out according to the approved plans and specifications. This way, when the time comes for inspection to determine the quality of the work carried out, you can rest assured things have been completed exactly how they need to be, avoiding costly rework or delays in project completion.

When it comes to ensuring your next construction project runs on time, there are many options to implement, and help you get the desired results. A construction project manager can work alongside you and your team to ensure that nothing is missed or overlooked and that not only are you running on time where possible and that you are meeting all legal safety and quality standards, but you are also ahead of the game in terms of bottlenecks and issues impacting your ability to get on with the work, and they can ensure a smooth run from beginning to end. If you are looking for ways to improve your lead times, come in on budget, and reduce inefficiencies within a construction project, a project manager can be the answer to your problems.