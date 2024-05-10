BBC’s DIY SOS star joins Actis at Scandia-Hus 50th birthday open day

A star of the BBC’s DIY SOS programme will be joining one of the Actis team and other industry specialists at an open day to mark the 50th anniversary of timber frame company Scandia-Hus later this month.

Electrician Billy Byrne, who has featured in the popular TV show since its inception, will address a lunchtime champagne reception for around 250 guests at the Scandia-Hus show centre in East Grinstead on Saturday May 18.

As well as having the chance to see a TV personality in the flesh, visitors will be able to discuss their projects and ask advice from the Scandia-Hus team and specialist suppliers whose products and expertise is used in the company’s various designs – including Actis South East and South London area sales manager Liane Bayliss.

Scandia-Hus has used the Actis Hybrid range in all four of its show homes, with the grand opening of its latest design – a single storey 1,915 sq ft property, the Lodge – taking place at the event, with guided tours on offer throughout the afternoon.

The three other Actis-insulated show homes will house materials suppliers and experts, with Liane on hand to chat to would-be Scandia-Hus customers and builders from the first floor of The Mulberry, where she will be stationed overlooking the dramatic double height sitting room.

Find out more information about the open day here.

Find out more about the latest Actis-insulated Scandia-Hus show home here.

Actis South East and South London area sales manager Liane Bayliss will join BBC DIY SOS star Billy Byrne and materials suppliers and specialists at an open day to celebrate the 50th birthday of timber frame specialist Scandia-Hus on May 18

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals