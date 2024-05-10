Covers renews sponsorship for 2024 Chichester Pride event

The Chichester depot of Covers Timber & Builders Merchants is continuing its sponsorship of the city’s vibrant and inclusive Pride event for the third consecutive year. Taking place on Saturday 25th May, Chichester Pride promises to be a celebration of love and diversity, welcoming the LGBTQ+ community and allies for a day of live entertainment, food and drink, stalls, and family-friendly activities. New for 2024 is the introduction of the Chichester Pride Parade through the city centre which will officially open the festivities and promote the event’s core values of inclusivity, individuality, respect, and unity.

Jonny Clines, Sponsorship Coordinator for Chichester Pride, commented:

“The backing of local businesses like Covers Timber & Builders Merchants is crucial in ensuring the success and sustainability of Chichester Pride. Their continued commitment demonstrates a shared vision of creating a community where everyone feels valued and accepted. Building on the success of Chichester Pride 2023, we anticipate an even more remarkable celebration this year.”

Henry Green, Managing Director of Covers, added:

“Covers has long been committed to supporting local events and initiatives that enrich the lives of residents. Our sponsorship of Chichester Pride underscores our dedication to encouraging positive change and making a meaningful impact on the communities we serve. Our Chichester depot will be actively promoting what promises to be an unforgettable day of celebration and inclusivity.”

Further information about Chichester Pride can be found on its website – https://www.chichesterpride.co.uk/.

