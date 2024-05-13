Caddick Construction appoints New Yorkshire and North East Director

Caddick Construction has appointed Steve Ford as Regional Managing Director for Yorkshire and the North East, closely following the business’ most successful year-to-date with Caddick Construction Group reporting a turnover of £318m.

In his new role, Steve will be responsible for heading up the regional team in the North East and Yorkshire, building on Caddick’s 40-year legacy across Yorkshire and the North West, and its recent expansion into Midlands.

Steve joins the business from Marrico Asset Management where he held the position of Development Director for over eight years. With wider industry experience spanning two decades, Steve’s background offers a unique perspective from both the contractor and development side.

His expertise spans the retail, commercial, education, industrial and manufacturing sectors, as well as residential and heritage buildings. Notable previous projects include: Leeds Hyatt Hotel, Central Square Office development, Leeds Trinity Shopping Centre, Heathrow Terminal 2a, HSBC Northern Data Centre, Barnsley BSF Programme, and the refurbishment of Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Steve’s appointment follows a period of sustained growth for Caddick Construction as it sets out to broaden its delivery of projects across its core sectors, including manufacturing, industrial, commercial, health, residential and education.

Caddick Construction Group has this month announced a record financial year ending August 2023, with a turnover of £318m, 38% up on the previous year. Profit sits at £7.4m with the company’s forward order book up 12% to £740m.

Speaking of his appointment, Steve comments: “Joining such an established company with an excellent reputation and legacy is something I’m very proud of. Caddick is well-known for delivering high-quality projects, and as the business grows so does its expertise. With a varied portfolio of project work in my career to-date, I look forward to steering the business’ continued growth while retaining everything that makes Caddck such a success.” Paul Dodsworth, Group Managing Director at Caddick Construction Group, comments: “Steve has an excellent track record for managing and delivering exceptional developments and I’m very pleased to be welcoming him to the business. We are excited about the future in our Yorkshire and Northeast business. Caddick Construction has had a fantastic year across the board, and we as a collective are determined to continue to grow in a sustainable, controlled and profitable way building on our team’s passion to deliver safely for clients and customers across the regions.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals