UKAEA office building handed over

McLaughlin & Harvey is delighted to have handed over United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority’s (UKAEA)’s newest office building at Culham Campus.

The new facility provides expanded office capacity with agile working space, new shared meeting amenities and collaborative breakout areas. In addition, it also features a new staff canteen and coffee bar, external plaza space, and car parking provision located at the site entrance.

Works included the construction of a four-storey office building arranged in an L-shape to provide two dual aspect office wings to the east and south, wrapping around a centralised core and atrium.

The design ethos of the new office building is based around efficiency, adaptability and flexibility, identity, wellness, innovation, and sustainability. The building has achieved this vision, providing a flexible office environment that can be easily modified according to future needs and conditions. The central shared atrium space promotes wellbeing for its occupants and encourages innovation through collaboration.

UKAEA’s Culham Campus is central to UKAEA’s mission to develop fusion energy. UKAEA believes that meeting the challenges of fusion requires collaboration across multiple industries and disciplines. UKAEA’s vision is for its facilities, such as the new office building, to support Culham Campus becoming a destination to inspire and grow the fusion community.

External works also included the construction of an associated car park, the installation of incoming utilities, and the creation of a central landscape square and ‘garden’ spaces for staff and visitors.

McLaughlin & Harvey has been identified as a supplier by UKAEA under the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Framework Construction Works & Associated Services. This was the third UKAEA scheme awarded to us through the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Framework Construction Works & Associated Services.

Michael Kieran, McLaughlin & Harvey Construction Director, said, “We have enjoyed working in collaboration with our Client UKAEA to successfully complete their new office building. This is the third project we have completed for UKAEA under the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Framework. We look forward to continuing to deliver excellent results for UKAEA in the future.”

Tim Bestwick, Deputy CEO at UKAEA commented, “The expansion and redevelopment of Culham Campus is an important part of UKAEA’s objectives – it is becoming an international centre of innovation, scientific advancement and excellence, fostering collaboration in pursuit of a more sustainable future.” Simon Peck, Interim Head of Campus and Property Development said “We aim to create an attractive and sustainable working environment as we strive to realise our goals for Culham Campus’ development and growth. The new office building embodies these objectives and has been built to a BREEAM Excellent standard.”

