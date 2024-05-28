Caddick to take forward Horwich affordable homes development

Caddick Construction has been appointed to deliver Rivington Chase, working on behalf of development partners, Bolton at Home and Irwell Valley Homes, to build 116 new homes in Horwich.

Work at the former Loco Works will see Caddick resume work to regenerate the former railway works, where construction was previously being delivered by Lane End Developments, which went into administration in April 2023.

Construction work will see Caddick build 38 family homes across eight terraces of four and five-bedroom homes, and two four-storey developments totalling 78 apartments. All homes will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Rivington Chase forms part of a £262m regeneration scheme for which outline planning permission was granted in 2015 for 1,700 homes and additional heritage, educational, retail, leisure, health and well-being services. This includes the expansion of Chorley New Road School to serve the new homes.

Caddick’s presence in Horwich also includes the construction of a new health and wellbeing hub on behalf of United Healthcare Developments, which will provide a range of medical services for the local community.

Caddick’s appointment to Rivington Chase marks the second project to be delivered on behalf of Bolton at Home following the completion of a new extra care development in Little Lever, including 62 one and two-bedroom apartments and six bungalows for those aged over 55 years.

Dave Saville, Regional Director at Caddick Construction North West, commented: “All projects, particularly those for new residential developments, require positive momentum for the benefit of all involved, from the community to the supply chain. We are honoured to have been appointed to take forward the development of Rivington Chase following the unfortunate setbacks to-date. Our focus is now on getting work on site underway so that our clients’ ambitions of delivering quality homes for Bolton are back on course as soon as possible.”

Dominic Conway, Group Director of Development & Growth, Bolton at Home, added: “It is really good to get this development progressing back on site after a disappointing set back. The new affordable homes will be a real boost to the area as there is significant demand for affordable homes in Horwich and few become available for customers to express interest in. The development also forms part of the wider regeneration of the area and complements the new facilities, which have and are being delivered in Horwich.”

Andrea Swanwick, Development Director at Irwell Valley Homes, said: “It is fantastic to be moving forward with this development again and working in partnership with Bolton at Home and Caddick Construction to deliver much-needed affordable homes in this part of Bolton. “The mix of tenures offers choice for local people, while the wider regeneration of the neighbourhood is already bringing benefits to the broader area. We’re excited to begin on site and looking forward to seeing its transformation into a vibrant and sustainable community.”

