New Director’s ambitions to develop commercial team at expanding housebuilder

The new Commercial Director at an ambitious homebuilder is aiming to use his expertise within the industry to develop the skill sets of the company’s commercial team.

Brett Lilley will oversee all commercial operations at Genesis Homes in the newly created Director role, using more than 20 years of knowledge of the industry gained while working at some large housing developers across the North West.

Joining from Story Homes where he was Associate Commercial Director for the North West, Brett is looking forward to using his expertise within the construction industry to develop the skills of people learning their trade in Cumbria.

Brett said: “I’m very excited to be joining Genesis Homes, which is a homebuilder really going places and making its mark in construction across the North West.

“There are certain geographical challenges that working in rural Cumbria brings but Genesis has already proved that there is a great amount of talent on the doorstep, which the company has developed through a programme of support and investment.

“Through my role as Commercial Director, I want to build on the great work already ongoing at Genesis Homes to make sure our staff are the best they can be, and putting into place more specialist coaching and mentoring programmes will help us achieve this and bring on the next generation of commercial staff.

“I am joining Genesis Homes at a really exciting period of its ambitious growth journey, and by appointing myself and Construction Director David Graziano, the business is investing in experience and expertise to reach these targets.”

Brett’s career started as a Trainee Quantity Surveyor at Fairclough Homes, with spells following at Chelford Homes, Countryside Properties and Rowland Homes.

It was while working as a Surveyor at Rowland when an opportunity to move into a more senior role presented itself, following a company restructure during the recession of 2008.

After working with the company for 12 years, Brett moved to Russell Homes as Head of Commercial before heading on to Story Homes.

While looking for a new opportunity, Brett was blown away by the ambitions and proactivity of Genesis Homes.

He said: “I had a few interviews with other developers but when I met with Genesis’ Managing Director Nicky Gordon I could immediately see his passion, and it struck me how modern his approach to housebuilding was.

“Nicky has a clear mindset of what he wants the business to achieve and how he wants to achieve it, and it was his refreshing honesty and openness to try new procedures which aligned to my values.

“The first task is to review the commercial department from top to bottom and identify areas for improvement, but we’re really excited to be working together and pulling in the same direction to keep developing Genesis Homes’ excellent brand and reputation.”

Genesis Homes was founded in the Cumbrian town of Penrith in 2017 and builds high specification new homes across Cumbria and Lancashire.

