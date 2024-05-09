Chubb Fire & Security Gains Formal Approval from Canadian ULC for its UK Accreditation

Chubb, proudly announces the successful accreditation of its signal receiving centre, operated by Chubb Fire & Security Canada Corporation, located at Crocus Street, The Meadows, NG2 3EJ, Nottingham, United Kingdom. This significant milestone follows the formal approval from the Underwriters Laboratories of Canada (ULC), enhancing Chubb’s monitoring standards and compliance across international borders.
This accreditation encompasses three critical standards under the ULC’s Certificate Service Procedures: Commercial Type Full Service Receiving Centres (CPVXC), Financial Type Full Service Signal Receiving Centres (CRXXC), and Fire Protective Signalling Type Full Service Fire Signal Receiving Centres (DAYIC). Each certification marks Chubb’s commitment to providing superior security monitoring services that meet rigorous international safety and security requirements.
Chubb encourages all stakeholders to review the detailed standards and procedures outlined by the ULC for its accredited services, available online at http://www.ulc.ca under the Fire and Security Alarm Certificate Programs section. ULC Certificates for Chubb’s UK signal-receiving centre have been issued through the innovative online portal, CertsView, confirming its adherence to the highest standards set forth by the ULC.
Colin Walters, Global Monitoring Transformation Director at Chubb Fire & Security, commented on this exciting development: “We at Chubb are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with our ULC accreditation, reinforcing our unwavering dedication to excellence in security and safety standards across all operational territories. Our commitment to continuous improvement is a testament to the trust that our clients place in our services, ensuring a confident future for our potential clients.”
For more information on the range of monitoring services provided by Chubb, visit www.chubb.co.uk.
