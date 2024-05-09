Hydro Aluminium UK elevates health and safety status with two RoSPA Awards

Hydro Aluminium UK Ltd, a subsidiary of the global aluminium and renewable energy company Norsk Hydro, has demonstrated its commitment to elevating health and safety standards by entering the UK’s leading health and safety awards scheme and scooping two accolades from The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).
Hydro Aluminium UK Ltd was awarded both a Gold Achievement Award and a Best New Entry Award (UK) at this year’s RoSPA Awards for its strong commitment to health and safety. It was awarded the accolade after it took a thorough approach to clearly explaining and demonstrating its health and safety management system in action during the past year. The organisation also ran a series of initiatives such as a family fun day, safety stand down days and extracurricular first aid training, and installed a series of defibrillators for general public use.
Erika Curnow, an apprentice interim manager at Hydro Aluminium UK Ltd, was also announced as the winner of RoSPA’s Inspiring Women in Safety Award, for her own personal inspirational impact within health and safety at the organisation.
Sponsored by EcoOnline, a leading provider of EHSQ software solutions, RoSPA’s Best New Entry Award recognises outstanding submissions made by organisations entering the RoSPA Awards for the very first time.
The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is one of the largest occupational health and safety awards programme in the world. Now in its 68th year, the Awards have almost 2,000 entries annually, covering nearly 60 countries and reaching millions of employees. The programme recognises an organisation’s commitment to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work by looking at entrants’ overarching health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.
RoSPA Award judges include a wealth of highly experienced senior occupational health and safety professionals and consultants, and a main award judging panel chaired by Dee Arp, Chief Operations Officer at NEBOSH, and other in-house experts and selection panels.
Ian Bould from Hydro Aluminium UK, said:
“We’re thrilled to win RoSPA’s Best New Entry Award (UK) and a Gold Achievement Award during our first year in the scheme. Safety is paramount at Hydro Aluminium UK, and this award reflects our team’s dedication and determination to make health and safety an absolute priority.”
Matt Cryer, Head of the RoSPA Awards said:
“As a newcomer to the RoSPA Awards, Hydro Aluminium UK has made a remarkable impression with their approach and commitment to health and safety. Their comprehensive approach to workplace safety sets a high standard for other organisations to follow.
“Hydro Aluminium UK’s recognition with the Best New Entry Award (UK) highlights their proactive efforts in promoting a safe working environment for their employees, aligning with RoSPA’s mission to prevent accidents and save lives.”
Matt Rouse, SVP Customer Success, Europe at EcoOnline, the organisation that sponsored the Best New Entry Award, said: “We are proud to sponsor RoSPA’s Best New Entry Award and are excited to see the determination organisations have to ensure their employees get home safely at the end of the working day. We extend a huge congratulations to Hydro Aluminium UK and look forward to seeing how they progress within the RoSPA Awards Scheme.”
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals