CIE Rings in 60th Anniversary with Showcase of Cutting-Edge Security Solutions at TSE 2024

The Security Event (TSE) 2024 was a landmark occasion for CIE Group who marked its 60th year in business with an impressive display of innovative security products and a champagne drinks reception on the first two days of the show. Long established for its unique and value-added distribution model in the audiovisual industry, CIE is now making a significant impact in the security sector. Consequently, TSE 2024 served as a powerful platform to unveil the company’s latest brand offerings and solidify its position as an emerging distribution frontrunner in the security field.
The CIE stand became a busy hub for security professionals to experience the future of access control firsthand. Partnering with industry leaders like 2N, Akuvox, Volo, Stid, Freevolt S-Key, and Safr, CIE presented a comprehensive overview of each brand’s most recent advances in access control systems, intercom technology, video surveillance solutions, and mobile credentialing.
“This was our fourth year exhibiting at TSE and our return to the show really felt significant,” commented Chris Edwards, Marketing Director, CIE-Group. “We had an excellent product line-up that proved to be of great interest to many of the show delegates, and we also got to celebrate our 60th anniversary in style – what more could you ask from a show! Following this success we’re now looking forward to being part of the vanguard of new product innovation in the security sector.”
TSE 2024 also witnessed the exciting new partnership between Freevolt S-Key, the next generation of fingerprint-activated access control. Unlike traditional systems, S-Key integrates the biometric scanner directly into individual RFID cards, offering unparalleled user convenience and enhanced security.
CIE’s partnership with Real Network’s SAFR Scan also offered a glimpse into a future without physical keys or cards. Its high-speed, high-security facial recognition technology eliminates the need for traditional access credentials, providing a truly keyless and streamlined access control solution. While CIE may be a relative newcomer to the security industry, its 60-year heritage in distribution translates into a deep understanding of market dynamics and a commitment to innovation. This spirit of progress is echoed in further words from Chris Edwards: “Rather than 60 years old, we prefer to view ourselves as 60 years young in the security industry. We’re tremendously enthusiastic about introducing next-generation products to the security industry and shaping the future of access control and related areas.”
