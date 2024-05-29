Council welcomes new Director of Regeneration

Hull City Council has appointed Chris Jackson as its new Director of Regeneration.

Chris joins the council from NHS England, where he most recently held the role of Director of Capital, with oversight of the NHS’s national capital budget and major capital programmes, such as delivery of new diagnostic centres and surgical hubs.

Before joining the NHS, Chris worked as a senior civil servant in central Government where he held a number of roles, including as Deputy Director in HM Treasury and the Cabinet Office, advising Government ministers on issues such as local government spending and devolution, adult social care, housing policy and private infrastructure financing.

Chris, who was born in Hull, said: “Hull’s regeneration story has made national headlines and I’m looking forward to leading the fantastic team that has been instrumental in the transformation of the city.

“While much has been achieved in recent years, the city also has massive potential. I am eager to get going and to play a key role in the next exciting phase of Hull’s journey.”

Matt Jukes, the council’s chief executive, said: “Chris has a wealth of experience and expertise from an impressive career in the public sector and we’re delighted to welcome him to the council.

“The Director of Regeneration role at the council is a hugely important one as the council continues to revitalise and build on our vibrant and burgeoning city, however, it’s one which we’re confident Chris will step into.”

Cllr Mike Ross, leader of the council, added: “I look forward to working with Chris as we continue to build on recent successes in our city. “As an administration, we are proud of what we have achieved so far and have no doubt that Chris will help us to continue with that.”

