Savills boosts BPC’s London office project management team with two new joiners 

Savills has expanded its London office project management team, part of building & project consultancy (BPC), with two new appointments. Rekha Mistry who joins as a director and John Capper joining as an associate director, who will both be based at the firm’s Margaret Street head office in London taking the overall team headcount to more than 30.

John Capper Rekha Mistry

Rekha has over 20 years’ experience in consultancy project management, contract administration and design and architecture. Her specific focus is on leading large scale, complex commercial occupier fit-out projects, having worked with clients such as the Government Property Unit and Transport for London. Rekha joins from Seven Projects where she was head of project management, having previously worked at both T&T and BNP Paribas. She is also a qualified architect and has recently been a Mixology Awards judge and mentor for the Wilmott Dixon Women in Leadership Programme.

John has over 11 years’ experience in construction project management, delivering high-end complex Cat-A and CAT-B projects. He specialises in the office sector, primarily delivering refurbishment and alteration schemes for clients including Oval Real Estate, Pontegadea and Savills Investment Management. John joins from his previous role as Operations Manager at Neilcott Construction and prior to this he was a project manager at Overbury.

At Savills, Rekha will complement the firm’s capability in the occupier fit-out market, a key growth area for the business. Whilst John’s construction background will bring a wealth of expertise to complex building projects in the expanding refurbishment market.

Rekha Mistry comments: “I am very excited to have joined Savills market leading team. Occupiers are continuing on their flight to quality, along with a focus on both attracting and retaining staff. As a result we are seeing a significant increase in the number of businesses seeking to provide the best possible space for their employees. With this in mind, I look forward to working with colleagues from across the business on a wide variety of projects.”

Benjamin Cottle, co-head of London office project management, adds: “We are very pleased to welcome both Rekha and John to Savills. This continues our strategic growth in project management with further plans to expand our life science team and develop opportunities in the living market in central London over the course of 2024.” Richard Eyley, co-head of London office project management, says: “The appointments of Rekha and John underscore our ongoing commitment to expanding our team with a diverse range of expertise. Our recruitment targets are robust, positioning our team of project managers strongly within the London market.”

