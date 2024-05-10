Esh Construction secures place on Northumbrian Water ‘Ecosystem’ Framework

The North of England contractor has been appointed across all lots tendered which includes infrastructure, treatment and environmental schemes.

Northumbrian Water has named Esh Construction as an ‘ecosystem partner’ for a new framework that will support the delivery of the AMP8 capital investment programme.

Esh Construction has been appointed to deliver across three lots within the ecosystem framework known as Infrastructure Civil Engineering, Treatment and Civils, and Civil and Environmental Engineering.

The framework agreement, which runs for up to 12 years, will involve planned rehabilitation work and capital projects worth up to £5 million across Northumbrian Water’s water and wastewater network. The estimated value of the lots range from £0-£5 million to £20m-£40 million per annum.

David Pratt, Divisional Director at Esh Construction, said: “Securing a place on the ecosystem framework builds on many years of successfully delivering repair and maintenance, planned rehabilitation and capital infrastructure projects on past and present Northumbrian Water frameworks. It is testament to the hard work of everyone involved that we can continue this collaboration and strengthen our pipeline of work by circa £25 million each year.”

The introduction of the framework’s environmental lot for the first time provides an opportunity for Esh Construction to bring experience to the fore from similar projects in line with delivery requirements. A specialist drainage solutions division, launched in 2022, also bolsters Esh’s offering of CCTV and cleansing services as well as trenchless rehabilitation techniques, ranging from small diameter LED cured liners, to larger, structural UV cured liners.

“Our proven ability to manage and coordinate these works has been strengthened significantly by our in-house team of specialist drainage operatives and bespoke vehicles which allows us to provide a complete approach to sewer rehabilitation alongside established delivery partners,” said Esh’s Frameworks Director, Norman Barnett.

As a regional contractor committed to creating opportunities for new entrants to join the construction industry, Esh plans to grow its team of apprentices within the drainage sector following the latest award. After recruiting 12 last year, this year Esh’s focus will be to recruit Drainage Network Operatives, a brand-new apprenticeship specifically designed for working on the wastewater network.

Barnett added: “Esh Construction is a regional contractor and this long-term framework will provide job security and career opportunities within our local communities, as well as investment with our local supply chain. We look forward to getting started.” The latest announcement concludes NWG’s procurement in preparation for its £3.6bn AMP8 capital investment programme. Earlier this year, Esh Construction’s joint venture with Stantec was named as a partner for the Living Water Enterprise which will deliver long cycle and higher complexity programmes.

