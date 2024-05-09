Recycl8 completes first project with Port of Aberdeen

Sustainable technology firm, Recycl8, has completed its first commercial project with Port of Aberdeen. The Aberdeenshire-based company in conjunction with Inverurie Pre-cast was responsible for manufacturing concrete blocks for defence at the South Breakwater of the North Harbour as well as slipway repairs for the port.

The Aberdeenshire- headquartered firm was chosen for the project due to its strong commitment to environmental sustainability – a key priority for Port of Aberdeen as they strive to be the UK’s first net zero port by 2040.

Recycl8 partnered with construction materials specialists, Breedon Group, to supply their patented solution of sustainable, lower carbon R8 Mix concrete for the project which is the latest in a series of successful pours carried out this year by Recycl8 across a number of sectors including industrial and housing, as well as their first marine project with the Port of Ardersier earlier this month.

Working with Port of Aberdeen marks another significant achievement for Recycl8; gaining a new client affirms the growing recognition within the marketplace of the necessity for sustainable concrete solutions.

Mark Gillespie, CEO of Recycl8, said: “We are thrilled to have carried out our first small-scale marine project with Port of Aberdeen and to be able to offer a solution which contributes to their environmental sustainability goals. We believe that our R8 Mix is the future of sustainable construction.

“It is fantastic for Recycl8 to be involved in such an infrastructure development in Aberdeen and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Port of Aberdeen and supporting them in future marine projects.”

Head of Engineering at Port of Aberdeen, John Wilson, added: “Our vision is to become the UK’s first net zero port by 2040 and that requires new and innovative ways of working. We are investing heavily in becoming a leading exemplar in environmental stewardship and sustainability, and Recycl8’s work slipway repair work supports that ambition.”

