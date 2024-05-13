Greggs Reaches Milestone with 2,500th Store Opening

Greggs has achieved a significant milestone with the opening of its 2,500th store, located at a service station in Cobham, UK. This accomplishment is part of the retailer’s five-year strategy to expand its presence by opening over 3,000 new stores across the UK.

The latest store launch, situated at a service station in Cobham and the eighth store with Sainsbury’s, brings Greggs closer to its ambitious growth plan announced in 2021. This plan aims to open between 140 and 160 new sites this year, with a focus on expanding into travel hubs and roadside locations.

In addition to strengthening its presence on the high street, these new openings demonstrate Greggs’ expansion into non-traditional locations. The retailer’s mission remains clear – to be accessible wherever, whenever, and however its customers need it.

Property director Tony Rowson expressed pride in reaching this milestone and highlighted the significance of the location in showcasing the breadth of Greggs’ estate and the popularity of its brand. Rowson also acknowledged the hard work of the teams and the support of valued partners in achieving this milestone.

Rhian Bartlett, chief food commercial officer at Sainsbury’s, shared her delight in opening the eighth shop with Greggs at the Cobham store, following the success of previous launches. She emphasised the popularity of Greggs’ café-style formats among Sainsbury’s customers.

Despite experiencing a slowdown in sales growth, Greggs saw its annual profits soar, with pre-tax profits increasing by 27% to £188.3m in the 52 weeks to 30 December. This growth reflects Greggs’ resilience and continued success in the food-to-go market, maintaining an “all-time high” market share.

As Greggs continues its expansion journey, the brand remains committed to delivering quality products and exceptional service to its customers across the UK.

