Popeyes UK Launches New Store in Leeds, Expands Nationwide

Popeyes UK, the beloved chicken brand originating from New Orleans, recently unveiled its newest delivery kitchen in Leeds on Monday this week. The launch marks an exciting milestone for chicken enthusiasts in the city, as they can now indulge in the famed Chicken Sandwich that has taken the internet by storm.

Located on Wortley Moor Road, the new Popeyes® UK delivery kitchen is the brand’s latest addition, marking its fourth opening in 2024 and the 48th location since its UK inception in November 2021. Leeds residents can now savour a delectable array of New Orleans-style offerings, including the iconic Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich, renowned for its succulent 12-hour marinated chicken and accompanied by the original Southern biscuits and gravy.

This expansion comes on the heels of Popeyes’ strategic plans to fortify its presence across the UK. Earlier this year, the US chicken chain announced its intention to open 30 new stores nationwide, nearly doubling its current footprint. The forthcoming locations, spanning various regions in Scotland, England, and Wales, underscore Popeyes’ commitment to catering to diverse communities and meeting growing consumer demand.

Behind Popeyes UK’s ambitious growth trajectory is private equity firm TDR Capital, which recently acquired a controlling stake in the company. With a £50 million investment last year and increased shareholding, TDR Capital has positioned itself as a key player in driving Popeyes UK’s expansion efforts. Tom Mitchell, managing partner at TDR Capital, expressed confidence in the brand’s performance and growth potential, aligning with the firm’s broader strategic objectives in the sector.

Popeyes UK’s success story extends beyond its financial backing, with innovative ventures like a UK-wide wedding catering service and the launch of its first drive-through restaurant in Rotherham. These initiatives, coupled with the brand’s signature menu offerings, have solidified its position as a leading player in the UK’s fast-food landscape.

As Popeyes UK continues to make strides in its expansion journey, supported by TDR Capital’s backing and a dedicated team, the brand remains committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences and spreading the joy of authentic New Orleans flavours to communities nationwide.

