Greyfriars Project Management celebrate growth at opening event for new larger offices

Project management specialists, Greyfriars, have relocated to new offices in Norwich city centre – and marked the occasion with an opening event attended by colleagues, friends and clients.

The move is a result of the company’s rapid growth and the need for a bigger space to accommodate its expanding team – and expanding client portfolio.

Held on Friday 19th April, the event welcomed guests to the firm’s new Queens Road offices to celebrate their move.

“It’s brilliant to bring everyone together and mark the start of a new chapter in our company story! It seems like just yesterday that we moved to our previous offices, but having expanded to a team of 15, this move is much-needed!” says Jon Barnard, Director of Greyfriars Project Management.

Greyfriars Project Management – who work with big name clients in the public, private and charity sectors – have quadrupled in size in just four years and aim to target sustainable growth of 50% over the next three years.

Their new office provides ample space to accommodate the company’s increasing staff and support its commitment to providing top-tier project management services to its clients.

Since the business was founded in 2018, the project management specialists have worked with big names, including National Highways, National Trust and Norfolk County Council.

But, Greyfriars’ director Jon Barnard is keen to state that none of this would have been possible without the dedicated support of the Greyfriars team.

“The excellent support of the Greyfriars team has been instrumental to the business’s success! This office move is part of our continued commitment to investing in our people. We’ve invested in a bigger space, as well as the equipment and infrastructure needed to support a growing team and provide everyone with the tools and training they need to do a fantastic job for our clients and the community!” adds Jon.

Greyfriars Project Management are unique in that they only work on projects which deliver genuine community value.

“The central location of our new office is perfectly situated to allow us to get even more involved in community-engagement activities. Plus, it means we’re easily accessible on foot and via public transport, which is not only good for staff and visitors, but kinder to the environment too” concludes Jon.

Greyfriars Project Management provide independent, professional project management support services for all types of building, transport and placemaking projects.

They’ve successfully delivered projects throughout the UK and pride themselves on their flexible approach to providing services which suit their clients’ requirements.

To find out more about Greyfriars Project Management, visit https://greyfriarspm.com/

