Honeywell showcases latest security, fire and life safety technologies at The Security Event 2024

Honeywell security, fire and life safety technologies will be on interactive display at The Security Event on April 30 – May 2 in Birmingham at Stand 5/F20. The showcased Honeywell technologies help building (or facility) decision makers and operators manage threats while improving uptimes and driving operational efficiencies all delivered within an optimal occupant experience.

In line with Honeywell’s focus on delivering robust, digitalised automation solutions, Honeywell security technologies on display include:

Next generation technologies for enterprise building video security – The latest 60 & 70 Series IP cameras and NVR offerings provide a NIS2 and NDAA-compliant, cost effective and more operationally efficient security solution suitable for large indoor and outdoor applications. The latest updates include 60S multi-sensor, 60S IR PTZ with Wiper, 70S Speed Dome and a 70S Corner camera, along with the 35S PRO NVRs.

Streamlined video, access and intrusion management solutions – Honeywell MAXPRO ® Access (MPA) offers simple, scalable and secure access control that is integrated with MAXPRO Cloud for total video, access awareness and intrusion management across multi-site locations with real-time alarm notifications and operational visibility​​.

More connected and automated alarm systems – Honeywell Pro-Watch ® 6.5 provides robust, global integrated access control, video and intrusion detection in a single view to help protect staff and property, optimise productivity and comply with strict industry regulations all while reducing operational costs. Enterprise users can now retain exacqVision video systems with the latest Pro-Watch ecosystem integration, which saves time and money by avoiding manual correlation of alarms.

Increased control with a scalable video system – MAXPRO® VMS 750 allows users to control, collect, manage, and present multiple video sources via a highly scalable system that can support video networks that range from single instances in a small- to medium-sized building to thousands of devices across an enterprise. It integrates with Honeywell security management solutions to leverage access control, intrusion detection systems and powerful AI analytics.

Honeywell’s fire and life safety technologies on display include:

New technology for testing and inspecting life safety systems – Honeywell Gent Self-Test is a new range of detectors that are revolutionising testing and inspection of life safety systems. This patented and approved self-test technology overcomes obstacles such as locked rooms, hard to access areas, high ceilings, and large sites, which often lead to detectors being un-tested and hidden risks potentially missed.

Increased reliability and efficiency with all-in-one fire detection panel – NOTIFIER INSPIRE™, powered by Honeywell's Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS) platform is a fire control system with an all-in-one fire panel that delivers reliable protection, scalability, efficient monitoring as well as flexible and timely reporting.

Cost-effective, intelligent fire control – Honeywell Morley-IAS Max, a cost-effective, powerful, and intelligent fire alarm control panel that offers installers and end users a technically advanced range of functions that is simple to install, commission and maintain.

For more information about Honeywell’s latest security and fire and life safety products, stop by stand 5/F20 at The Security Event or visit Buildings.Honeywell.com.

