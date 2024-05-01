Johnson Controls Honoured in 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

AI-Powered OpenBlue Worker Safety digital solution named a winner in the Machine Learning category

OpenBlue Central Utility Plant Optimisation named as a finalist in the Intelligent Control category

Sensormatic Solutions Computer Vision Analytics named a winner in the Computer Vision category

Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, was named a winner in the Business Intelligence Group’s (BIG) Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. The awards recognise organisations, products and people who bring artificial intelligence to life and apply it to solve problems and realise opportunities.

The AI-powered Johnson Controls OpenBlue Worker Safety digital solution was named a winner in the Machine Learning category and the Johnson Controls OpenBlue Central Utility Plant Optimisation solution was named as a finalist in the Intelligent Control category. Sensormatic Solutions, the global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, was named a winner in the Computer Vision category for Computer Vision Analytics.

“Combining artificial Intelligence and machine learning with our domain expertise and commitment to innovation continues to solve some of our customer’s toughest challenges.” said, Julius Marchwicki, vice president, OpenBlue Platform and Product Management, Johnson Controls. “This recognition highlights our company-wide dedication to digital transformation through innovating, developing and leveraging new digital technologies­.”

The BIG Artificial Excellence Awards recognise the trailblazing organisations and solutions leading the way in AI innovation and generating positive change. BIG’s unique judging and scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

“We are truly honoured to recognise Johnson Controls and Sensormatic Solutions with these prestigious awards,” stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. “The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organisation!”

Through leadership in digital technology and innovation Johnson Controls customers are equipped with advanced technologies to create a smarter and safer future. The Johnson Controls OpenBlue Worker Safety solution is an AI-enabled computer vision-based machine learning model that monitors construction sites in the oil and gas industry. It helps minimize hazards and ensure safety compliance by using a real-time camera feed and detection of possible workplace safety violations. The solution is trained to identify workers and features related to the physical safety of each worker, including personal protective equipment, proximity to heavy machinery, vehicular traffic, and more. When violations occur, an alert is issued and the image is displayed on a dashboard for review. The solution runs on an Edge computing device powered by the Johnson Controls OpenBlue Bridge software platform.

The Johnson Controls OpenBlue Central Utility Plant Optimisation solution, which was named a finalist, uses predictive learning to optimise plant operations, helping customers reduce energy and emissions without sacrificing reliability. OpenBlue Central Utility Plant Optimisation is a software-as-a-service solution that continuously monitors thousands of input variables and applies sophisticated algorithms in near-real time, generating dispatches and control decisions to ensure that all central systems are constantly optimised and efficiently meeting heating, cooling and power needs resulting in savings in utility costs and greenhouse gas emissions. The flexible solution helps customers autonomously optimise for energy and/or carbon savings and can be applied at plants with wide variety of configurations, HVAC equipment, or plant automation system. It automatically generates and implements optimisation decisions, controlling real-time closed-loop dispatch of equipment and setpoint commands to the plant automation system or, alternatively, it can simply provide recommendations to operators.

Sensormatic Solutions was named a winner for its Computer Vision Analytics (CVA). Since its launch in 2021, Sensormatic Solutions CVA has provided retailers with groundbreaking insight into their retail operations, and can be used to address a wide range of real-world challenges, including customer engagement, stocking, labour allocation, loss prevention, shopper satisfaction and more. Earlier this year, the brand also released its Store Guest Behaviors powered by CVA, an AI solution that leverages an adaptive learning model to help retailers understand shopper journeys.

To learn more about how Johnson Controls OpenBlue is transforming smart buildings, please visit: http://www.johnsoncontrols.com/OpenBlue.

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions, visit: https://www.sensormatic.com/computer-vision

Johnson Controls has received patents covering CVA and OpenBlue CUP solutions from a number of patent offices around the world. Patents are also pending for the Johnson Controls OpenBlue Worker Safety solution.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals