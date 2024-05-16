Housing developer excited to launch new range of homes

A long-established housing developer has launched a new range of house types at one of its most popular developments.

Russell Armer Homes has introduced 11 new house types to the market for the first time as it announces the release of the second phase of homes for sale at its Bowland Fold development in the Lancashire village of Halton.

With just a handful of properties left in the initial phase, the new home builder is releasing a total of 22 three to four bedroom homes.

The new phase of properties will be created at an elevated position on the site to give stunning views out towards Morecambe Bay, the city of Lancaster and the Forest of Bowland.

The first of the new properties available for sale include the four-bedroom detached Howgill and Sanderling houses, and the three-bedroom detached Middleton home.

Nicky Gordon, the Managing Director of Russell Armer Homes, said: “Launching brand new house types which have never been on the market before is a significant milestone for the company, and the team is really excited to see the reaction to the new homes.

“Our houses at Bowland Fold have been an instant hit because of the high quality of build and energy efficiency levels, coupled with its location in the desirable village of Halton and its close proximity to the city of Lancaster.

“The new homes we are rolling out guarantee the same excellent level of workmanship and will provide customers with modern features and extra comfort throughout the property. This is an extremely exciting development in Russell Armer’s long history.”

In addition to its development at Halton, Russell Armer Homes has homes available at its Meadow Rigg development in the Lake District town of Kendal and is soon to launch new homes as part of the second phase of sales at Lunesdale Rise, in Kirkby Lonsdale.

The company was founded in 1961 and is now owned by Penrith-based Genesis Homes following an acquisition deal in 2021.

Find out more about the new developments at Bowland Fold in Halton by visiting www.russell-armer.co.uk/developments/bowland-fold.

