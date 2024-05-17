Pennyfarthing and VIVID close the deal on 106 homes in The New Forest

Pennyfarthing Homes has created a partnership with VIVID to construct 106 affordable homes within its development in Fordingbridge, Hampshire. Covering nearly seven acres of land, this deal signifies a step towards addressing housing needs in the local community, allowing VIVID to make an impact on affordable housing provision.

This deal strengthens an ongoing relationship between Pennyfarthing Homes and VIVID, following the sale of 14 affordable homes in its Whitsbury Green development.

Matt Dukes, Managing Director of Pennyfarthing Homes, comments: “This housing transaction is poised to start a new chapter of affordable, high-quality homes for Fordingbridge, promising lasting benefits for the town and its neighbouring areas. Working in collaboration with VIVID, we are committed to building residences that epitomise the high standards of any Pennyfarthing home, ensuring that the VIVID customers enjoy quality and comfort. We look forward to working with VIVID on this development and hope we can continue to work closely with this leading housing provider in Hampshire.”

Construction of the affordable homes will commence in November this year preceded by groundworks starting in June. VIVID will take delivery of a mixed-tenure development which will include market housing, shared ownership and affordable rent options. The scheme will include a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, two-, three- and four-bedroom houses and two- and three-bedroom bungalows, appealing to a wide customer profile.

Surrounded by open space, including an area of play and a natural recreational green space, residents will enjoy easy access to walking and cycling paths across the community connecting to the town centre and schools safely. Each property will come with allocated parking, with larger homes boasting a garage or carport, while every house or bungalow will include a private rear garden.

Tristan Samuels, Group Development and New Business Director of VIVID, comments: “We are really pleased to be working in partnership with Pennyfarthing Homes on this project. We firmly believe that everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this investment is a step towards addressing the shortage of affordable homes in the south. We are committed to making a positive impact on communities by providing accessible housing solutions that enhance lives and creating communities to thrive in”.

This phase of new homes in Fordingbridge will also include six First Homes which will be available directly from Pennyfarthing Homes. The Government’s initiative supports home ownership for local first-time buyers and key workers living and working in the New Forest area. Completions are expected from Autumn 2025.

This development sits alongside Pennyfarthing’s current scheme at Whitsbury Green. These interlinking phases in Fordingbridge ensure there is something for the whole community to enjoy, with expansive outside space on the doorstep, including a trail play area, comprising an obstacle course to promote fitness and outdoor activity for young people. This is combined with extensive accessible countryside alongside footpaths with beautiful vistas and attractive walkways for strolling to the village. With 140 miles of cycle tracks and footpaths close by residents will have no shortage of options for enjoying all the New Forest has to offer.

For more details on the homes available from Pennyfarthing please visit https://www.pennyfarthinghomes.co.uk/developments/ or call 01425 541818.

For more details on VIVID visit VIVID | Leading providers of affordable housing (vividhomes.co.uk)

