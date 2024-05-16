JELD-WEN brings Swedoor to the UK commercial market

The UK’s leading doorset manufacturer, JELD-WEN, has enhanced its product portfolio with a new, high quality bespoke interior doorset range by Swedoor.

Forming part of the global JELD-WEN group, Swedoor is well known across Europe for its high quality craftsmanship, with a dedicated project factory in Denmark. The bespoke interior doorset range is now available to the UK commercial market with lead times from seven weeks, ideally suited for a range of commercial applications, including education, leisure and healthcare projects.

Upholding JELD-WEN’s commitment to compliance, the Swedoor doorset range has been tested and certified to UK standards, with a fire rating of either FD30S or FD60S. Additional third-party IFC Certification gives customers complete assurance that the doors will perform beyond industry requirements for smoke and fire protection.

Alongside a variety of configurations and the choice of a painted, laminated or veneer finish, customers can specify the addition of glass screens and partitions as required, allowing for a fully bespoke and multifunctional design. The glass partitions are independently tested and certified to EN standards in conjunction with the doorset, and offers up to 30 – 60 minute integrity and partial insulation protection (EW30-EW60).

Providing enhanced acoustic performance, the doorsets carry noise-reducing benefits with an acoustic rating available up to Rw38dB, depending on the thickness of the door. Suited to both public and private areas, this insulating design ensures quieter spaces can be created without compromising the aesthetic of the building’s interior.

Further customisation is offered through various door edge options, to improve durability and ensure it is fit for purpose; built-in finger protection, which helps to prevent fingers from becoming trapped in hinges and frames; and a wide range of ironmongery can be catered for, offering protection in high traffic areas, such as healthcare and education settings. The interior doorsets are also available as sliding doors, an ideal space-saving solution for connecting or adjoining rooms.

Kate Painter, UK Marketing Manager at JELD-WEN, said:

“Backed by our European brand expertise, the craftsmanship offered by Swedoor’s dedicated production facility in Denmark is showcased through the premium quality of every doorset.

“With market-leading customisation options and a durable finish pairing aesthetics with functionality, we’re confident that this exceptional interior doorset range will improve the experience for our UK customers, providing them with even greater choice and design capabilities for their projects.

“Every JELD-WEN product also carries independent certification to offer the ultimate assurance of compliance, further meeting the unique requirements of modern build projects.”

As well as an industry-leading product range, customers can benefit from JELD-WEN’s sector knowledge and technical expertise, as well as dedicated, UK-based sales and customer service teams to provide support and solutions at every stage of a project.

For more information about JELD-WEN’s Swedoor interior doorset range, visit www.jeld-wen.co.uk.

