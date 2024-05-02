Jewson unveils new brand as it builds towards vision for the future

Proud to partner the trades, Jewson’s rebrand brings to life its journey to serve the UK’s tradespeople as their merchant of choice

Leading national builders’ merchant Jewson has unveiled its new company rebrand, marking the progress it’s making to help the UK’s hardworking professional tradespeople grow their businesses and shape the future of the construction industry.

Proud to partner the trades, Jewson is building towards its vision to be the most trusted builders’ merchant for UK tradespeople. It introduced the refreshed visual identity, website, branch signage and truck branding at Jewson Live On Tour in Birmingham on Friday 26 April – an event designed to bring together customers, suppliers and colleagues with a celebrated programme of industry news and product innovation.

Jewson’s identity has been refreshed to reflect its improved value proposition which provides the range of high-quality products and services that customers are looking for. The branding also adopts ‘Anton’ – a visual personification of the hard-working builder who is at the forefront of STARK Group, the parent company of STARK Building Materials UK (STARK UK), which acquired Jewson in March 2023. The colour palette showcases dark and sky blue, underpinning the company’s commitment to nurturing high-quality customer relationships, while a vibrant coral accent reflects Jewson’s fresh and innovative approach to merchanting.

The introduction of Jewson’s new brand identity forms part of STARK UK’s Trust in Better strategy and symbolises the improvements the company has been making to its value proposition for customers, including range, availability, price and distribution enhancements. At the outset of the refresh, customers will see the new brand reflected on the Jewson website, along with regular communications, from delivery notes and invoices to the website and welcome packs.

The brand will be rolled out in a phased manner, with the new Jewson brand coming to life in branches, too, from promotional materials and bulk bags – which are made from 30% recycled materials – to property refurbishments and delivery trucks. The new truck design was voted for by 70% of Jewson’s drivers – a clear commitment by the company to recognise and celebrate its valued colleagues.

Jewson’s branches are benefiting from a comprehensive investment programme, ranging from light-touch improvements, offering a better, healthier and persistently safe working environment, to substantial refurbishments and new purpose-built ‘Branches of the Future’, offering the UK’s tradespeople a fundamentally different builders’ merchant offering.

Complementing the launch of Jewson’s new brand is the relaunch of Build Aviator, Jewson’s estimating service, delivered by its team of construction experts to free up customers’ time so they can use their time where it matters most – with their own customers’ projects.

Commenting on the rebrand, John Carter, CEO of STARK UK, said: “For any business that starts a new journey, just as Jewson did 12 months ago, there is always a reset and a new call to action. The rebrand – which we were excited to reveal at Jewson Live On Tour – allows us to demonstrate clearly that we are taking positive steps to be different. We have a new mindset that is centred on our customers, investment, ambition, and building pride in the industry.

“The rebrand represents part of the transformation journey, but there is a bigger picture to consider. Jewson is proud to partner the trades, and our Trust in Better strategy is a framework we’re using to become the most trusted builders’ merchant for UK tradespeople. That involves investing in our branches, product range, availability, our people, technology and above all else, the quality of service we’re able to offer.

“We have more than 450 branches across the UK, giving us a huge opportunity to put merchant relationships at the centre of tradespeople’s businesses. That’s what we aim to achieve, and we believe we’re on the path to transforming not only the Jewson business, but the entire customer-merchant experience. This is just the beginning.”

Jewson plays a significant part of STARK UK, a portfolio of building merchant businesses, which are part of STARK Group, Europe’s leading builders’ merchant and distribution platform. Earlier this year, STARK Group celebrated its first 12 months of operating in the UK. Jewson is proud to partner the trades, building on its 180+ years of industry experience, offering the UK’s professional tradespeople the products and services they need to work smarter and grow their business faster, powered by a robust sourcing network and distribution platform.

