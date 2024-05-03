Top 10 must-sees at UK Construction Week London

With three jam-packed days of insight from industry leaders, the latest innovation and technology, famous faces, and an abundance of networking opportunities, UKCW London returns to ExCeL next week (May 7-9) bigger and better than ever – with over 21,000 visitors expected across three days.

Planning is the key at the UK’s biggest event for the built environment – this year’s show has a host of new features and over 300 exhibitors across a wealth of specialisms and sectors – from digital technology to training; materials to machinery; sustainability to scaffolding.

To help visitors get the most out of their time at UKCW London, organisers have picked their top 10 things to see and do:

Sicily Pavilion Pavimento Fogazza

This year’s UKCW London will boast its biggest ever display of international pavilions from China, Turkey, Italy, Poland, and a new Sicilian Pavilion; the latter will feature 16 high-end interiors companies, many of which are family-owned, showcasing a range of products including marble surfaces, decorative paints, flooring, and windows.

SARA DAVIES

Entrepreneur and BBC Dragon, Sara Davies , will make her construction show debut when she appears as a keynote speaker on Day Two (May 8th) when she will reveal her lessons learnt as a successful entrepreneur. Drawing upon her expertise in product innovation, design, and manufacturing, Sara will also join a discussion panel including heads of innovation funds and incubators from industry, academia and venture capitalist funding

The shortlist for the prestigious Role Models campaign will be announced on Day Two (May 8th), led by previous winner Christina Riley (Quinn) and Siu Mun Li, (Multiplex Construction Europe). Role Models shines a spotlight on the construction industry's unsung heroes and professionals; for the first time in its seven-year history, there will be not one but three categories: Rising Star for Apprentices; Pioneer; and Icon. The winner will be crowned at UKCW Birmingham (1-3 October).

UKCW London will feature a major focus on mental health in construction, with a range of talks including Tackling Suicide Risk in the Built Environment (CPD Hub, May 7th, 2.15pm); Understanding Mental Health in Construction: insights from on-site feedback (Infrastructure Hub, May 7th, 2.15pm); and Fixing The Mental Health Crisis in Construction (The Barbour ABI Stage, May 7th, 1.30pm, which will see former England footballer Trevor Steven, now a Mental Health Ambassador at Causeway Technologies, in conversation with George Clarke.

Building safety is another key focus at UKCW London, with BSF (Building a Safer Future) workshops and a range of talks and seminars across the show hubs, including 'New Insights from the HSE Regulator on the Building Safety Act' (May 8th, 3.45pm – 4.15pm, The Barbour ABI Stage) – hosted by Phillip White, Director at Health & Safety Executive; 'Future-proof Your Buildings' – Mastering the Building Safety Act (May 7th, 10.30am-12pm, Culture Change Hub) – chaired by Lorna Hagan, one of BSF's expert Champion assessors.

This year's show will include an even stronger focus on skills development, apprenticeships and training, including the Worldskills BIM challenge running across all three days; a new Skills and Training Hub, a first-time collaboration with the CITB (Construction Industry Training Board); and a new Careers and Recruitment Zone featuring specialist recruiters from the construction sector, with discreet interview rooms allowing candidates

With demonstrations from Rubberseal, Instagrid, Metrotile, Kore Insulation and more, the new Demo Theatre will be a showcase of the latest construction products, techniques and innovations from across the world, bringing them to life in front of a live audience of industry professionals looking to be ahead of the curve.

Visitors can expect appearances and talks from high-profile industry leaders including Andrew Lewer MP; Ron Lang, Regional Director, Atkins Réalis; Manjit Rana, Head of Sustainable Commercial Improvement, National Highways; Trudi Sully, UK and Europe Lead – Industrialised Design & Construction, Mott Macdonald; Robert Claridge, Europe Learning Solutions Owner, Laing O'Rourke; and TV personality and architect George Clarke, who will also be officially opening the show. Influencer and TV presenter Daniel Ashville Louisy will also be appearing at the show, as part of a panel with KPMG and Mace discussing 'practical approaches to shake up the construction scene'.

UKCW London will see the debut of a new Networking Lounge, co-hosted by CIOB (Chartered Institute of Building) and BSF (Building a Safer Future); a networking breakfast and drinks event, both hosted by BETA (Built Environment Technology Association); and a host of exciting interactive sessions and talks which will encourage networking and participation.

A plethora of over 300 world-class seminars, CPD sessions and workshops are what's in store for visitors throughout the show. The packed programme of seminars will focus on a myriad important industry topics, complemented by 150 hours of dedicated CPD opportunities.

UKCW London is once again co-located with Concrete Expo, Build X, The Offsite Show, Digital Construction and Infrastructure Live, as well as the UK’s premier event for the self-build sector, Grand Designs Live.

UKCW London is sponsored and supported by some of the industry’s biggest names, including ABC+ Warranty; Barbour ABI; HotelPlanner; MERS; Oracle Construction and Engineering; Design & Build UK; CITB; Offsite Alliance; MPBA; BSF; CIOB; and British Offsite.

Sam Patel, Divisional Director – Construction, commented: “We’ve listened carefully to visitor and exhibitor feedback to shape and structure this year’s UKCW London – choosing just 10 highlights is, to be honest, difficult, and one day just isn’t enough to see everything we have planned.”

There is still time to register (for free) for UKCW London through the new-look website.

The London show is complemented by its sister event, UKCW Birmingham, which takes place at the NEC from October 1-3.

The NEC was the birthplace of UK Construction Week in 2015 and the trade show has grown to become the UK’s largest built environment event. Details on the Birmingham programme of events and speakers will be announced in due course, but exhibition space is already filling up – to enquire for your business, contact info@ukconstructionweek.com To find out more about both shows and to register for UKCW London for free, visit https://ukcw-london-2024.reg.buzz/cab-pr

