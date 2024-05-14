Mayor and Mayoress of Coventry visit affordable homes site

The Mayor and Mayoress of Coventry have been to visit a site where nearly 200 affordable homes are being built.

The development at Sphinx Drive by the Sphinx Sports and Social club is managed by Platform Housing Group who are the largest social landlord in the Midlands.

Constructors Countryside Partnerships, part of Vistry group, have begun work to deliver 196 affordable homes over the next few years which will be available for both social rent and through shared ownership.

Councillor Jaswant Singh Birdi and Krishna Birdi joined members of Platform’s development team alongside people from Countryside to look at plans for the land and see how building work was progressing.

Platform’s Executive Director of Growth and Development Gerraint Oakley said,

“This site is a great testament to our commitment to keep building homes and comes off the back of a successful period for our development team, achieving starts on over 1500 homes last year. Working closely with our partners remains crucial in accelerating the delivery of affordable housing and this site is a great example of how it can work to deliver homes for people who need them most.”

Adam Sharpe, Managing Director for Countryside Partnerships said,

“I am delighted to celebrate the start of work on these much-needed family homes that we are building on behalf of Platform Housing Group. Both organisations are committed to providing high-quality, affordable homes at Sphinx Drive. Together we will transform this site into a fantastic place to live and provide real opportunities for people living in the area to own a new, affordable home and become part of a vibrant new community.” The homes are set to be delivered over the next two years.

