Orbit launches 2030 Strategy with plans to significantly invest in its customer journey, build 5,700 homes and achieve Net Zero Carbon

Orbit, one of the UK’s foremost not-for-profit housing groups, has published its 2030 Corporate Strategy, outlining its ambitions for the next six years, including investing a significant amount in its customer journey, building and regenerating over 5,700 homes, and becoming Net Zero Carbon in its own operations.

The Strategy sets out how Orbit plans to continue to provide safe, sustainable, and affordable homes that its customers are proud to live in, by delivering and regenerating 5,700 new homes sustainably, investing in the safety, quality, and energy efficiency of its homes, and ensuring a laser-sharp focus on its customers’ priorities.

Developed in collaboration with customers and colleagues, Orbit’s 2030 Strategy will also see a significant amount invested in its customer journey, to further improve its customer experience and ensure it delivers the services its customers value the most.

Orbit will also focus on building on its commitment set out in its Sustainability Strategy to deliver £100million worth of Social Value by 2025, by optimising efficiencies and value for money, to enable it to do more for its customers and society, as well as deliver more new affordable homes.

Phil Andrew, Chief Executive of Orbit Group, commented: “We are at an exciting and pivotal point in Orbit’s journey. Our 2030 Strategy is a valuable opportunity to renew our strategic approach and realise our ambition of striving to provide amongst the best customer experience of any housing association in the country. We’ll look to achieve this by building and maintaining safe, quality homes that our customers love, both sustainably and at scale, all supported by excellent customer service.

“We have a lot to do within a complex and ever-changing external environment. However, as a socially-driven, not-for-profit organisation, with a growing reputation as a quality developer, we are confident that we will be able to sharpen our operational focus through the lens of our customers, as well as play our part in tackling the UK’s housing crisis through the delivery of 5,700 new homes.”

Orbit’s 2030 Strategy focuses delivery in two phases with a stage gate in 2026 to check progress and adapt if necessary:

“Our 2030 Strategy reshapes our approach to create a more sustainable and resilient business model in the long-term.” Phil continues. “By implementing a stage gate to both review progress and take stock of the external environment in which we are operating, it will allow us to further increase the positive impact we can make now and in the future.”

Orbit’s 2030 Corporate Strategy is also supported by its Sustainability Strategy which sets out how it will ensure everything it does maximises its positive social and environmental impacts from becoming Net Zero Carbon and delivering on its 30×30 biodiversity target, to improving energy affordability for customers today, whilst also providing energy efficient homes that meet the needs of the future.

To read Orbit’s 2030 Strategy visit: https://orbitgroup.org.uk/about-us/our-2030-strategy/

