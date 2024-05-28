Nottingham Broad Marsh Master Plan Unveiled

The master plan for transforming the Broad Marsh area in Nottingham has been unveiled, progressing from the initial vision to detailed plans outlining new homes, offices, leisure facilities, and green spaces. This comprehensive plan aims to create opportunities for living and working in the area, attract investment, and generate employment for local businesses. A new fly-through CGI video and images provide a glimpse of the future look of the area.

The master plan, developed by major international architecture and design practice BDP and property advisor JLL, follows extensive public consultation. Key elements of the Broad Marsh vision include:

Over 1,000 new homes

Approximately 2,500 new jobs

Around 20,000 sqm of office, commercial, and leisure space

Excellent public realm

Retention of part of the old shopping centre’s structural frame for innovative new spaces, including an NHS Community Diagnostic Centre and a Caves visitor attraction.

Nottingham City Council appointed BDP and JLL to develop the plan for this significant city centre project. The plan will be used to continue dialogues with Homes England and the new East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) to prepare the area for market readiness.

Councillor Neghat Khan, Leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “It is exciting to see the Broad Marsh vision brought to life with this fly-through video. The plan shows our commitment to finding a solution for Broad Marsh and attracting investment to support the transformation. We will continue to work with partners to find the investment and developers needed to deliver our vision.

“The surrounding area has changed dramatically, with the new Central Library, bus station, and car park, plus new pedestrian areas along Sussex Street and Collin Street with its new play area. We also have plans for a new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre in part of the old shopping centre. One of the biggest transformations is happening right now, with work on the Green Heart due to finish this summer. This is a significant improvement for the people of Nottingham.”

Urban Design Director David Rudlin, overseeing the Broad Marsh master planning process, said: “This project represents a pivotal moment for the city of Nottingham. Building on previous work, we have created a viable scheme that will deliver a lively and creative new urban quarter, breathing new life into this important city centre site. We are also seeking sustainable solutions to reuse part of the shopping centre’s existing concrete frame to support the development of a range of new spaces that will benefit the community.”

Megan Powell Vreeswijk, CEO of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, added: “Unveiling the Broad Marsh Master Plan presents an unparalleled opportunity for investment and growth for Nottingham. This transformative project is set to reshape Nottingham’s landscape, creating a welcoming gateway into the city centre with over 1,000 new homes, 20,000 sqm of office and leisure space, and around 2,500 new jobs.

“The retention of the old shopping centre’s structural frame for innovative spaces, including an NHS Community Diagnostic Centre and a Caves visitor attraction, highlights the importance of tourism and innovation in our region. Team Nottingham, led by Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s Invest in Nottingham, is looking forward to launching the Broad Marsh Master Plan at this week’s UKREiif investment event in Leeds alongside other exciting development sites across the region.”

Phil Farrell, JLL’s development director for the Midlands, said: “JLL has been supporting Nottingham City Council for a number of years on Broad Marsh. We were delighted to work with BDP, a world-class master planner, to bring this concept to life. Broad Marsh is one of the largest urban regeneration projects in the UK today and certainly the most transformative. It sits at the very centre of the city, connecting the retail core and office quarter to the emerging areas around the railway station and river. Broad Marsh will become the heart of the city, delivering a modern employment, residential, and leisure experience, sensitively integrated into world-famous heritage. JLL is proud to have been involved in ensuring this master plan is both aspirational and commercially viable.”

The Broad Marsh master plan was unveiled at a special Nottingham event at UKREiiF, hosted by Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s Invest in Nottingham. A small team from Nottingham City Council joined partners from across Nottingham at the country’s biggest annual investment event. The funding to attend the event was not paid for by Nottingham City Council.

Wider Regeneration

The Broad Marsh sits at the heart of a current £4bn regeneration programme. Currently, building work is ongoing to create the new wildlife-rich Broad Marsh Green Heart. This new green space will feature 38 semi-mature trees, 34 of which are newly planted, colourful planting areas, a new ‘marsh’ area, several footpaths, and seating areas. The Green Heart will serve as a key pedestrian route, creating a clear and direct path from the train station to the city centre, well-lit at night and accessible for people with limited mobility.

The Green Heart is the latest addition to the wider Broad Marsh public realm redevelopment. Most recently, a new play space was opened on Collin Street, featuring specially designed swings, a play trail with timber stepping blocks, balancing walkways, a seesaw, and green planting. This new play space is part of a Playable Cities Initiative and supports Nottingham’s journey to become a UNICEF Child Friendly City.

In addition to the new play space, Collin Street is now fully open for pedestrian access, with a traffic-free route connecting the Green Heart and Lister Gate to the new green public space on Sussex Street next to Nottingham College. This area features a mini amphitheatre, a skateable space, and a multi-use games area.

The Broad Marsh regeneration has already seen the development of a new Central Library, Car Park, and Bus Station, as well as a new Nottingham College city hub, which has transformed streets and public spaces in the area, increasing footfall and supporting businesses on Lister Gate.

Recently, it was announced that a new state-of-the-art Community Diagnostic Centre will be located on the Broad Marsh regeneration site, run and staffed by Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. The CDC will be a one-stop shop supporting GPs by providing direct access to diagnostic services such as MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, echocardiography, ECG, and lung function testing.

