Pexhurst Hosts Informative Industry Insights Event on Sustainability

With sustainability being a key focus for the built environment, encouraging conversation and educating industry professionals on the importance of designing and building future-proof buildings is absolutely essential. To that end, Pexhurst recently hosted an Industry Insights/CPD morning in partnership with Landways and Mitsubishi Electric.
The morning, held at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in Liverpool Street, London, began with a warm welcome and registration at 8.15am, followed by breakfast that provided all attendees with an opportunity to network and connect with like-minded professionals from various sectors across the industry.
Landways delivered the opening CPD session on multi-use digital and DC power infrastructure design and how this can help deliver smarter, greener solutions. The in-depth Q&A session that followed allowed those attending to engage directly with the experts, address queries about the sustainability advantages it could bring and deepen their understanding.
Mitsubishi Electric then took to the stage to present the importance of retrofitting building stock and why choosing heat pump technology as a low-carbon solution could be pivotal for the future of the industry. Additionally, the session highlighted what good looks like and how it can be achieved.
Following the event, the attendees completed a survey to review the Industry Insights morning and give their feedback. The respondents highlighted the importance of face-to-face interactions and the networking opportunities in-person events offer.
One attendee commented: “The morning was incredibly informative and there was a good mix of clients and consultants in attendance. Great work team Pexhurst!”
Delighted with the turnout for the event and the conversations created, Pexhurst Director Nick Tagliarini said: “This was our second Industry Insights/ CPD morning, following the success of our first, last year. We were absolutely thrilled with the turnout and the attendees were keen to learn and engage with the content.
“It was another hugely successful event and we were incredibly grateful for the valuable contributions from our partners, Landways and Mitsubishi Electric.”
Pexhurst remains committed to industry excellence and creating opportunities for professionals to keep up-to-date on the latest advancements and best practices in the industry. Follow us on LinkedIn to stay informed on all relevant industry news – https://www.linkedin.com/company/pexhurst-services-limited/
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals