Planning approved for Basin3 – brand-new sustainable employment and enterprise campus on the Medway Waterfront gets the go ahead

The approved employment scheme will open up half a kilometre of waterfront to the public for the first time in the site’s history; transforming the current Chatham Docks Industrial Estate into a purpose-built employment campus, which will triple the number of jobs on site and offer new opportunities for economic growth.

Medway Council’s Planning Committee have approved plans this week to transform an 18acre Industrial Estate in Gillingham, Medway into a high-spec employment and enterprise campus called Basin3.

The approved plans were submitted by waterside regeneration specialists Peel Waters who are the landowners of the site. Peel’s approved plans will transform the existing brownfield land into circa 31,000m² of adaptable workspace, bringing with it the opportunity to create hundreds of new jobs and apprenticeships in Medway.

The high-quality, sustainable and versatile waterfront space that will be delivered as part of the Basin3 campus will actively promote job creation by catering to businesses aligned with the council’s target growth sectors. These sectors encompass creative, manufacturing and technology; life sciences; IT and digital along with dedicated spaces and workshops for start-ups and smaller independent businesses.

Located next to Medway’s university cluster, the new Basin3 employment and enterprise campus will act as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration; helping retain talent and knowledge in Medway, by creating new opportunities for graduates.

Future-proofing the site against climate change has also been at the forefront of the approved plans. Peel will raise the land to improve flood resilience and all the new buildings will utilise green technology and be at the cutting edge of energy efficiency.

Enhanced connectivity and improved sustainable transport options have also been key to Peel’s vision for Basin3. The approved development will see the creation of a new waterside footpath and cycle way stretching over half a kilometre, connecting existing residential communities as well as safely opening up part of the Medway waterfront to the public for the first time in its history.

The approved Basin3 development aligned with all the relevant policies in Medway’s statutory development plan and the National Planning Policy Framework and received no objections from the statutory consultees.

James Whittaker, Managing Director, Peel Waters said: “We are very pleased planning has been approved for Basin3. Our vision for Basin3 will create a dynamic, employment enterprise destination that integrates with existing communities whilst attracting new employers and business to the area, offering much needed, high-quality, new employment spaces for already established Medway businesses, and bolstering Medway’s economic growth.

“Receiving outline planning permission for Basin3 will help attract significant inward investment into Medway. We look forward to helping build an exciting new future and legacy for this employment site in Medway.”

Peel Waters has a strong track record of waterside regeneration across the UK, with sites in Liverpool, Wirral, Greater Manchester and Glasgow. Their Chatham Waters development which neighbours the Basin3 site is their largest regeneration project in the south.

To date, Peel has invested over £125million into their Chatham Waters scheme, delivered significant infrastructure improvements including over £7million of highway improvements, flood defence and land remediation. They have created 750 new jobs, built 237 affordable homes, another 391 homes for rent and sale, a large ASDA Superstore, a Marston’s family pub and restaurant, retail units, The Waterfront University Technical College offering on-site stem-focussed education specialising in construction and engineering; and an elderly/care development is soon to start construction.

More information can be found about Basin3 at: basin3.co.uk Find out more about Peel Waters here: www.peelwaters.co.uk

